Binx Walton Stars in Juergen Teller’s ‘Scenes From Sicily’

The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.

Hermès vest and shorts; stylist's own hat. Her own bikini.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress; Gucci hat; stylist's own shorts. Balenciaga towels and sunglasses; stylist's own hat.

Prada tank top and skirt. Celine by Hedi Slimane skirt; stylist's own T-shirt, slipdress, and hat.

Miu Miu vest and pants; stylist's own hat. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress; Prada sunglasses; Balenciaga shoes; stylist's own hat and T-shirt.

Courrèges bra; Gucci hat; stylist's own shorts. Givenchy jeans; stylist's own slipdress.

The photographer and frequent W contributor Juergen Teller is known for his intimate documentary style. For W’s 50th Anniversary Issue, he and his creative partner, Dovile Drizyte, traveled through Sicily with their friend and muse Binx Walton.

Model: Binx Walton at Next. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by Mai Productions; producer: Neela Quagliola; production coordinators: Lorenzo Insenga, Niccolò Berretta; fashion assistant: Marco Venè; production assistants: Marco Paladino, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Daniele Contino; special thanks to Baiamuri beach club