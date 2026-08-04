FASHION

19 Black-Tie Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Anything But Expected

From colorful gowns to fashion-forward separates, these formal looks make nailing the dress code easy.

by Allia Alliata Di Montereale
Photograph by Rafael Pavarotti, styled by Charlotte Collet
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A strict wedding dress code can provide a guiding light for a guest, or it can mark the beginning of a very fraught process. Shopping for a black-tie wedding (or a cocktail wedding! Or a semi-formal wedding! Or a dressy-casual wedding...What is that?) might bring on feelings of mania. Every time I start mulling a look for a black-tie wedding in particular, I run into the same problem: I seem to gravitate toward black dresses. Perhaps it’s because I have convinced myself that I will get more wear out of a neutral gown. And while I’ll always appreciate a classic LBD, I crave a switch-up, especially since the weddings I’m attending take place during the height of summer, when something bright just feels appropriate.

Seasonality aside, what do you put on for a formal ceremony when you’re craving richer colors, diverse textures, or an unexpected silhouette? Thankfully, there are plenty of options—from Colleen Allen’s jacquard print cloak to a Dries Van Noten silk wrap top with tuxedo trousers. Here are 19 unique, colorful wedding-guest looks that don’t skimp on civility or style.

Mel Usine Lysiane Maxi Dress
$2,460
Colleen Allen Robe
$2,890
Colleen Allen Floral Dress
$2,790
Diotima Mona Embellished Gown
$1,734
Dries Van Noten Wrap Top
$655
Dries Van Noten Pants
$1,275
Tigra Tigra Tube Dress With Fringe
$1,290
Proenza Schouler Bari Dress
$1,645
Rodarte Bow-Detail Maxi Dress
$3,355
Heirlome Jolie Dress
$1,990
Aflalo Celestia Dress
$970
Christopher John Rogers Silk Sarong Top
$1,495
Christopher John Rogers Draped Maxi Skirt
$880
Conner Ives La Isla Gown
$950
JW Anderson Silk Midi Dress
$1,635
Doen Chandra Dress
$998
Ulla Johnson Lumina Dress
$1,500
Kallmeyer Matilda Gown
$537
Mcqueen Draped Halterneck Maxi Dress
$3,600
De La Vali Estela Dress
$990
Zankov
$1,560
Tory Burch Embellished Mesh Dress
$2,995