19 Black-Tie Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Anything But Expected

A strict wedding dress code can provide a guiding light for a guest, or it can mark the beginning of a very fraught process. Shopping for a black-tie wedding (or a cocktail wedding! Or a semi-formal wedding! Or a dressy-casual wedding...What is that?) might bring on feelings of mania. Every time I start mulling a look for a black-tie wedding in particular, I run into the same problem: I seem to gravitate toward black dresses. Perhaps it’s because I have convinced myself that I will get more wear out of a neutral gown. And while I’ll always appreciate a classic LBD, I crave a switch-up, especially since the weddings I’m attending take place during the height of summer, when something bright just feels appropriate.

Seasonality aside, what do you put on for a formal ceremony when you’re craving richer colors, diverse textures, or an unexpected silhouette? Thankfully, there are plenty of options—from Colleen Allen’s jacquard print cloak to a Dries Van Noten silk wrap top with tuxedo trousers. Here are 19 unique, colorful wedding-guest looks that don’t skimp on civility or style.