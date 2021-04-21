K-pop star Rosé has plenty to celebrate. Her debut solo album, R, was the best-selling single album by a Korean female solo artist days before it even came out on March 12. Once it was released, it broke more records with 280,000 physical copies sold in one day—and in China, the album sold 1,000,000 digital downloads 48 hours after it dropped. And as a member of the girl group Blackpink, she’s shattered even more streaming ceilings.

It was only a matter of time before fashion picked up on the band’s global influence, and the industry responded quickly—giving all four members deals at luxury maisons. Last year, Rosé was named the global face of Saint Laurent, and today, it was announced that she will be the global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. To debut her new role, the 24-year-old star appears in Tiffany’s latest campaign for its HardWear collection, wearing an 18-karat yellow gold link necklace from the line, whose design was inspired by a 1971 bracelet from the Tiffany archive.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The chunky, eye-catching designs of the HardWear offerings are also derived from the concept of boldness. When asked about the last time Rosé did something fearless and bold, the singer said she’ll simply voice her thoughts.

“I think everyone is tested with new obstacles every single day,” Rosé said via e-mail. “I feel bold when I stand up for my own opinions. Whether it be a small decision or a big one that follows large responsibility—knowing how to stick up for yourself on a daily basis is definitely a definition for boldness.”