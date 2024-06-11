Sorry haters but logomania is thriving. Just ask Blake Lively who mixed Chanel’s signature monogram with watercolor flowers last night in New York City. Florals might not be groundbreaking on their own. But monogram florals? An entirely different topic.

Joining the likes of Katie Holmes, Jude Law, Colman Domingo, and Hari Nef, Lively stepped out to Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at eternal hotspot The Odeon. Lively slipped into a full Chanel look, of course, that bridged the gap between high-fashion pajamas and night-out power suiting. Up top, she sported a loose-fitting double-breasted jacket without an undershirt. Lively paired her shirtless coat with matching trousers complete with a major flare. But what really brought these more casual pieces from the bedroom to a New York night out was their multi-color patterns. Iterations of Chanel’s interlocking “CC” logo were mixed in between pink, blue, and orange florals.

Lively accented her statement outfit with her signature tousled blonde waves, a coral lip, and diamond stud earrings. For one last bit of logomania, she carried a sequined Chanel flap bag in her hand and even showed off a monogram manicure while posing for photos.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Lively is no stranger to a statement fashion moment, so it's fitting she decided to go all out with her selection of Chanel. Others at the party, like Katie Holmes, opted for something a bit quieter. The Dawson’s Creek actress sported a semi-sheer lace LBD while guests such as Francesca Scorsese and Hari Nef went with a pink wrap dress and office separates, respectively.

While tweed is perhaps the Chanel code, their interlocking “CC” monogram isn’t too far behind. Here, Lively has managed to bring something new to the French house’s iconic logo all the while proving that, perhaps, the key to a night out is leveling up something you’d wear to bed.