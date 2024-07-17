Blake Lively’s Cool Girl Tutu Skirt Belongs In a Fairytale

Blake Lively could write her own fairytale with her latest It Ends With Us press look.

Last night, the actress slipped into the princess skirt of all princess skirts to promote her latest project based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. Lively sported a high-waist tutu skirt from the New York brand Bode. The knee-length piece featured an embroidered waistband and enough tulle to make Serena van der Woodsen jealous. Up top, the actress wore a bandeau top with the same sparkle details as her skirt. She completed her look with a playful business blazer, nude Louboutin sandal heels, and her signature tousled blonde locks.

“The closest I’ll ever get to my sugar plum fairy dreams…” the actress captioned an Instagram post showing off the look.

@blakelively

The actress shared a close-up shot of her artsy jacket which featured child-like scribbles and the phrase “Playtime” written across one arm. Quirky embroidery is a signature of Bode, the much-loved brand that counts Harry Styles as one of itsb iggest celebrity fans.

Lively showed off a more-casual version of her press fashion in June when she attended an event in floral cut-out jeans. In the film, her character moves to Boston in hopes of opening her own flower shop which might explain Lively’s hyper-feminine looks, mostly floral thus far.

@blakelively

Lively plays the lead role of Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s smash hit book centers around Lily whose relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) turns abusive and starts to mirror that of her parents. Lily also re-connects with an ex, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), later on in the film who notices signs of abuse.

“Some people will always like a book better than a movie and some people like a movie better than the book, but I think that we just did our best to honor the book and honor the fans, and, I think, really make something that works even by itself,” Lively said in June.

She continued, “If you don’t know the book, the movie works. I don’t think there’s any way that if you read the book and you saw the movie that you wouldn’t be thrilled. We really worked hard on that. I also believe if you saw the movie and then read the book, you wouldn’t go, ‘Hold on, this isn’t like [the other].’ You can do either. I think they’re both really beautiful.”