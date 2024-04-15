ADD TO CART

Boho Style Is Back: A Guide to the Best Pieces to Shop Now

How to wear the flowy, maximalist look in a way that feels fresh and contemporary.

by Christina Holevas
A Model wearing a paisley scarf dress against a blue backdrop
Photograph by Nadine Ijewere; Styled by Ola-Oluwa Ebiti.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re old enough to remember the early aughts dominance of bohemian style, you’re probably old enough to know this fashion law to be true — what goes out will eventually come back in again. That’s right, boho style is gaining on minimalism as the reigning aesthetic of the season. And with brands like Rabanne, Isabel Marant, and Chemena Kamali’s new Chloé leading the charge, it’s actually looking surprisingly fresh. In 2024, the hippie-inspired aesthetic isn’t an exact replica of runways past. This new iteration is decidedly more glam: it’s a bit cleaner and gets its power from a combination of luxe materials, monochromatic colors, and voluminous shapes. If you’re wondering about how to wear it again, we’ve got you covered with our edit of the best new bohemian styles to buy and wear right now.

Start With a Flowy Blouse

Tie-Neck Blouse
$1,150
Chloé
Kahira Blouse
$420
Doen
Toile Top
$545
Diotima
Kiki Shirt
$390
Alix of Bohemia
Piet Top
$980
Khaite
Knitted Top with Bow Closure
$49.90
Mango

Or a Dress

Ladjo Mini Dress
$650
Étoile Isabel Marant
Embroidered Maxi Dress
$1,425
Dries Van Noten
Off the Shoulder Mini Dress
$1,150
Rabanne
Echo Dress
$1,050
Ulla Johnson
Moon Kaftan
$945
Taller Marmo
Printed Halterneck Maxi Dress
$760
Matteau

Or Go Boho on the Bottom

Melody Skirt
$325
Merlette
Gran Maxi Skirt
$375
Sidrés
Fringed Leather Skirt
$299
Zara
Ruffled High-Rise Mini Skirt
$344
$574
Rabanne
Straight Leg Jeans
$1,120
Etro
Paneled Suede High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
$4,200
Loewe

Add a Boho Bag

Marcie Bag
$1,350
Chloé
Large Romy
$3,450
Celine
Oskan Shoulder Bag
$642
Isabel Marant
Medium Vittoria Tote
$498
Reformation
Nantucket Large Tote
$467
Dragon Diffusion
Teddy Bluette
$170
Emily Levine

And the Right Shoes

Skyla Platform
$975
Stella McCartney
Leather Platform Sandals
$755
Dries Van Noten
Licia Square Toe-Fisherman Mule Clog
€430
Hereu
Beach Lace- Up Sandals
$920
The Row
Western Wally Cowboy Boots
$350
Staud
Vanessa Sandal
$350
Larroude

And of Course, All the Extras

Wing Sunglasses
$310
Loewe
Red Morris Belt
$155
Paloma Wool
3" Thread Earrings
$220
Jennifer Fisher
Tortoisesheel Resin Cuff
$1,190
Saint Laurent
Multicolor Pray Sex Necklace
$465
Santangelo
Giavi Belt
$390
Isabel Marant