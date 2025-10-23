Last night in Los Angeles, Boucheron celebrated the opening of its new Beverly Hills boutique—and its official West Coast arrival—with a house party of sorts, albeit one where the star power was rivaled only by the dazzling array of jewels on display. The occasion marked the debut of A Cutting-Edge Journey Since 1858, an immersive two-day exhibition that transformed the famed John Lautner–designed Harvey House into a living archive of the maison’s 167-year history.

Throughout the modernist home, guests including Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, Laura Dern, Cooper Koch, Charlotte Le Bon, and Natasha Lyonne explored installations tracing Boucheron’s evolution—from its founding by Frédéric Boucheron in 1858 to the visionary designs of current creative director Claire Choisne. Archival sketches and historic jewels spanning the decades were presented in illuminated vitrines and jewel-box tableaus reminiscent of a Hollywood film set. Among the highlights: a butterfly comb-turned-brooch that Elizabeth Taylor famously pinned to her red Halston gown at the 1976 Oscars; a diamond pendant depicting the house mascot, Wladimir the cat; and sculptural statement pieces from the Carte Blanche collections glowing with rock crystal and holographic lacquer.

Now ten years into her tenure as Boucheron’s CEO—and one of the very few women leading a haute joaillerie house—Hélène Poulit-Duquesne spoke enthusiastically about the brand’s expansion beyond the Place Vendôme. “Our intention is very simple: to bring the bold spirit of Boucheron across America,” Poulit-Duquesne said. “Boucheron has always stood for creativity, innovation, and freedom. That’s why Los Angeles feels so right for us. The city rewards people who try, who create, who stand for themselves.”

Following an intimate dinner by chef Dave Beran, served en plein air, the night reached its crescendo when Nile Rodgers appeared for a surprise performance of his greatest hits—including “Le Freak”—prompting guests to kick off their heels and dance beneath the stars.

As the final notes faded, attendees lingered outside the home’s glass-walled rooms, admiring the jewel displays one last time. “This feels like the jewelry equivalent of time travel,” said one guest, pointing out that a sculptural cuff from the 1920s would look right at home in a sci-fi film.

Here, a look inside the star-studded evening.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Julianne Moore

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne and Judith Light

Jason Sean Weiss for BFA.com Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelly Lynch

Jason Sean Weiss for BFA.com Cooper Koch

Virisa Yong for BFA.com Charlotte Le Bon and Laura Dern

Jason Sean Weiss for BFA.com Natasha Lyonne

Virisa Yong for BFA.com Gia Coppola

Courtesy of Boucheron A display of archival sketches and jewelry in the Harvey House.

Virisa Yong for BFA.com Judith Light

Jason Sean Weiss for BFA.com Morgan Stewart McGraw, Harley Viera-Newton, Stephanie Suganami

Jason Sean Weiss for BFA.com Archival Boucheron pieces displayed throughout the home.

Jason Sean Weiss for BFA.com Nile Rodgers