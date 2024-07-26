12 Brat Green Pieces That’ll Have You Lookin’ Like an Icon

In case you haven’t heard (you have), it’s Brat summer, which means it’s time to mend all those lasting beefs with your frenemies, party at a warehouse in the depths of Brooklyn until the sun rises, and maybe pull that thong up a little higher over the waistband of your miniskirt.

Charli XCX’s latest album, Brat, has become so pervasive, it’s even coming up in the context of the current U.S. presidential campaign (“Kamala IS brat,” XCX tweeted after Kamala Harris announced her bid to run for POTUS. Harris’s team responded by changing the official campaign Twitter page’s header lime green.) According to Launchmetrics, which analyzes the value of a brand or person’s social media presence, Brat has generated $22.5 million in media impact value. At this point, references to the A.G. Cook-produced album and its tracks are impossible to avoid, as is the color green, seen on that equally ubiquitous cover. Like Valentino PP Pink, Hermès orange, and Bottega Veneta green before it, Brat green has become a signature hue. Tennis balls? You mean Brat balls. Your kid’s favorite slime? Oh, that’s Brat slime.

While the color may not seem like an obvious sartorial choice, it’s gaining momentum in the fashion world. Lyst reports that searches for “slime green” fashion and accessories have risen 17 percent since the end of June. So while last year was all about Barbie pink, we’ve moved on to the almost offensively bright green shade you could imagine for the warmer months of 2024. If you’re nervous to embrace the hue in your outfits, we don’t blame you—it’s a slightly daunting task. Shop our edit to see how you can test-drive the color—and to ensure your wardrobe has a Brat summer, too.