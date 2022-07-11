Not all superheroes wear capes, but Captain Marvel does, and it’s custom Oscar de la Renta. Brie Larson, who plays the Air Force fight pilot turned Avenger, attended the opening ceremony of the Marvel Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris over the weekend in an outfit her character, Carol Danvers, would likely be very proud to wear.

For the occasion, Larson donned a look from Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2022 show, a pair of navy blue, high-waisted, wide-leg pants, and a gold crop top tank completely covered in sequins. It was the actress’ cape, though, that really brought the ensemble together and made it worthy of one of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Created by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia specifically for Larson, the piece was hand-embroidered with a celestial sequin design, likely referencing Captain Marvel’s cosmic origin story. According to Oscar de la Renta, it took over 400 hours to create, and the work is palpable.

Laurent Viteur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While celebrating the opening, Larson was joined by two other women from the Marvel universe, Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and the newest addition to the group, Iman Vellani, the star of the new Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. The actresses flanked Larson for a photo op, wearing a sheer, sparkly button down and black blazer dress, respectively.

Laurent Viteur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later, Larson changed into a slightly more casual look as she explored Avengers campus and surprised fans around the park. While the cape was definitely missed, the actress’ deep green crepe collared dress from HVN was perfect for a day at Disney, and its crystal belt and embroidered daisies on the collar made for cute additions to the otherwise simple design. Larson paired the look with white sneakers to stay comfortable while walking around.

Larson has been keeping a pretty low profile over the past few years, and as a result, we haven’t gotten to see many new looks from her lately. But this superhero moment definitely made up for lost time, and now that the actress is onboard for the upcoming Fast X film, we will likely be seeing a lot more of her very soon.

