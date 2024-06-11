Shorts season is officially here according to Brie Larson. And not just any plain shorts, for that matter—micro ones designed with a waist beginning just below the bust. Deciding to show off quite a bit of leg, Larson stepped out to Max Mara’s resort show today while wearing an American-ized twist on “La Dolce Vita” fashion.

Larson was spotted at the Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy alongside guests like Alexa Chung and Yara Shahidi. The actress’s look, inspired by the Italian brand’s fall 2024 collection, was made up of a strappy tank and matching mini shorts both of which could have easily been mistaken for a teensy romper. Her top featured a sweetheart neckline and subtle horizontal cut-outs that flashed slivers of skin. Larson’s bottoms, designed in the same office fabric as her tank, sat well above her waist and finished around the mid-thigh area. For all that’s been made about the return of low-slung noughties bottoms, Larson has managed to make a very, very high waist look quite modern.

From there, the actress went about the rest of her outfit rather minimally. She slipped into a pair of strappy black heels and styled her hair in tousled waves befitting of an Italian evening.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Larson showed off a different side of her red carpet style while in Los Angeles. She attended a Lessons in Chemistry event while wearing a full look from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s fall 2024 Prada runway show. This look, a knit top, and maxi skirt, veered more towards elevated Office Siren than va-va-voom bombshell. She paired her blue shirt and wool skirt with black ballet flats, a slicked-back ‘do, and a patterned hair bow.

It’s clear Larson is keeping her finger on the pulse of trending fashion. She’s tapped into the hair bow and ballet shoe phenomena and even dabbled in a bit of the Office Siren aesthetic. But, now, only time will tell if other fashion girls follow suit with some ultra high-waist shorts of their own.