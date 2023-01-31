FROM THE MAGAZINE
Fashion Favors the Bold
In an array of sultry shades and striking silhouettes, the season’s evening wear brings the joy back to dressing up.
Photographs by Rafael Pavarotti
Styled by Katie Grand
Mona Tougaard wears a Fendi dress; Prada shoes.
Hair by Eugene Souleiman at Streeters; makeup by Ana Takahashi for Westman Atelier; manicure by Lauren Michelle Pires for the Gel Bottle at Future Rep. Model: Mona Tougaard at the Society Management. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment New York. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School.
Produced by Ragi Dholakia Productions; Executive Producer: Ragi Dholakia; Producer: Claire Huish; Production Coordinators: Cat Pavitschitz, Seline Matei; Fashion Assistants: Antoni Jankowski, Julia Veitch; Production Assistant: Jordan Kilford; Hair Assistant: Carlo Avena; Makeup Assistant: Chloe Palmer; Set Assistant: Luiza Chara.