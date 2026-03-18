Bruna Marquezine has never been one to abandon the classics. She just refuses to play them straight. On the red carpet, the Brazilian actor returns again and again to timeless silhouettes—a sculptural column gown, a sharply cut suit—but there’s always subtle disruption. Whether it be an unexpected cut-out, a daring knit or drape, or a sharply exaggerated proportion, the effect is always just off-kilter enough to feel modern.

A veteran of both children’s entertainment and telenovelas in her home country, Marquezine’s star has risen internationally thanks to her Hollywood debut in the 2023 DC film Blue Beetle and, more recently, her sightings alongside Shawn Mendes. Thoughout her time in the limelight, Marquezine has sharpened her red carpet point of view, capturning the attention of designers like Matthieu Blazy (both at Chanel and Bottega Veneta), Gucci, and Saint Laurent in the proccess. Here, look through Marquezine’s best red carpet looks from 2018 until now.

2026: Academy Awards Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Marquezine shimmered in a form-fitting Gucci dress by Demna at the 2026 Oscars, paired with glistening Wempe jewelry for good measure.

2026: Chanel Show Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor got in on the drop waist renaissance at Matthieu Blazy’s spring 2026 for Chanel, wearing a low-slung dress defined by its patterned skirt.

2026: Carolina Herrera Show Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Carolina Herrera’’s Madrid show, Marquezine took her groutfit (gray outfit, that is) to the next level by pairing her knit blouse with a sculptural floral brooch.

2025: LACMA Art + Film Gala Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Marquezine’s curve-hugging Gucci dress at the 2026 LACMA Gala came with no extra frills.

2025: BoF500 Gala Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marquezine opted for another all-white look, courtesy of Carven, at the 2025 BoF500 Gala. She added contrast to the set with black rounded pumps.

2025: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party, the star leaned into the cut-out trend in a statement-making Tamara Ralph ensemble.

2025: Academy Awards JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images Marquezine made her Oscars debut in 2025 in a striking Atelier Versace corset dress.

2024: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking straight out of a fairytale, Marquezine’s Tory Burch ball gown perfectly matched the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” dress code at the 2024 Met Gala.

2024: Tory Burch Show Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor turned to a wardrobe staple, the black dress, at Tory Burch’s New York Fashoin Week show in 2024.

2024: Saint Laurent Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images She kept it sleek and simple for Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show.

2024: Bottega Veneta Show Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images For Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta show in 2024, the actor slipped into a daring knit dress that snaked over her figure.

2023: Variety Power of Young Hollywood Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images Marquezine’s black dress, by Tory Burch, came with a surprise teal insert within its skirt.

2023: Tiffany & Co. Event Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For a Tiffany & Co. event in New York, the Brazilian went the archival route in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent look from 1983.

2023: Barbie Screening Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In monochrome Marni, the actor cut a sleek figure during a Barbie screening at CinemaCon.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, she paired a black Valentino silk faille cut-out gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

2022: Givenchy Show Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Marquezine offset the traditional elements of her suit with a sheer knit top and playful heels at Givenchy’s fall 2022 show.