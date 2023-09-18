Daniel Lee showed his highly anticipated Burberry summer 2024 collection from beneath a green tent covered in tartan. Guests shuffled into London’s lush Highbury Fields—where the canopy was built on September 18 especially for the show—and were treated to cups of coffee done in Burberry Blue, Guinness bread, and eccles cakes from the British heritage brand’s Norman’s Cafe pop-up. As they took their seats in the green-carpeted space, attendees discovered hot water bottles (also in Burberry Blue) and blankets had been placed delicately on their chairs.

Lee’s focus for his sophomore runway presentation seemed to be all things accessories, with a special eye toward reinventing the historic trenchcoat that made the brand iconic. The designer opened his second coed Burberry show with an inky, charcoal, technical-looking version of the classic trench, belted low on the waist (a recurring theme throughout the collection), styled with a printed hobo bag and zippered mules—before turning up the volume on the classics. Popped-collar versions of the trench turned into sets mirroring skirt suits, leather vests toughened up the silhouette, and white-and-black pieces printed with chains and heavy tools reigned supreme. Elsewhere, the brand experimented with fruit-centric prints—like blue strawberry pants and matching tops, or abstracted cherries—knitted into shorts and sweater sets.

