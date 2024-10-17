FASHION

24 Ways to Wear Burgundy, the It Color for Fall

Get in on the trend while it’s still early—and shop the looks right here.

by Christina Holevas
Photograph for W magazine by Karim Sadli
The fashion industry loves to identify an “It” of any kind: It girls, It bags, It drinks—you name it, we’ve been into it. We’ve even been known to name an It color or two. In seasons past, red has often been the pop of choice. But lately, we’re seeing other shades float into the ether. For fall, a compelling option is burgundy. Certainly in the red family (a cousin, if you will), burgundy, with its moody appeal, lends a softer and more luxurious feel to everything it touches. For 2024, we saw the shade in rich leathers on runways at Ferragamo and Khaite—and as fall kicks into high gear, we’re now seeing the color all over stores, across categories—from Bottega Veneta, The Row, Prada, and Gucci. We’d argue that burgundy is an easy shade to invest in; it’s still timeless, but more interesting than your classic black or brown. For some of the best burgundy pieces to shop today, check out our edit below.

Intrecciato leather-trimmed shell down jacket
$4,110
Bottega Veneta
Camille Heels
$430
Repetto
Large N/S Park Tote
$2,600
The Row
Samos Maxi Skirt
$320
Loulou Studio
Oversized long-sleeve jersey T-shirt
$995
Prada
Wally Shoulder Bag
$395
Staud
Belted Leather Jacket
$1,895
Co
The Willow Jeans
$490
Ulla Johnson
Juliol Winter Supple Shiny Ballerina Flats
$460
Hereu
Tassel Bag
$890
JW Anderson
Faille Blazer
$2,900
Ferragamo
Pleated Tailored Trousers
$560
Rohé
Long Run Suede Coat
$2,795
TWP
Remy Knee Boot
$478
Reformation
Wilfred Wool Twist Fringe Scarf
$78
Aritzia
Cotton Piqué Skirt
$1,150
Miu Miu
Wool bomber jacket with pockets
$199.99
Mango
Olivia Medium Suede Tote
$2,200
Khaite
Agata Wool Belted Top Coat
$1,790
Max Mara
Dolman Crew Sweater
$478
Frame
Crackled Nappa Leather Maxi Bag
$259
Massimo Dutti
Jordaan Loafer
$990
Gucci
Wool Wide-Leg Pants
$990
Sophie et Voila
The Norma Leather Tote
$765
Lié Studio