24 Ways to Wear Burgundy, the It Color for Fall

The fashion industry loves to identify an “It” of any kind: It girls, It bags, It drinks—you name it, we’ve been into it. We’ve even been known to name an It color or two. In seasons past, red has often been the pop of choice. But lately, we’re seeing other shades float into the ether. For fall, a compelling option is burgundy. Certainly in the red family (a cousin, if you will), burgundy, with its moody appeal, lends a softer and more luxurious feel to everything it touches. For 2024, we saw the shade in rich leathers on runways at Ferragamo and Khaite—and as fall kicks into high gear, we’re now seeing the color all over stores, across categories—from Bottega Veneta, The Row, Prada, and Gucci. We’d argue that burgundy is an easy shade to invest in; it’s still timeless, but more interesting than your classic black or brown. For some of the best burgundy pieces to shop today, check out our edit below.