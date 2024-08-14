Cailee Spaeny knows how to dress the part.

For her latest turn in Fede Álvarez’s sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus, Spaeny has abided by a strict, all-black dress code. Today, Spaeny continued that streak for the film’s UK Gala Screening in London. She slipped into a sheer number from Mugler designer Casey Cadwallader’s pre-fall 2024 collection.

Her dress, a far cry from the baby pink frocks she wore while promoting Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, featured tentacle-like detailing and see-through inserts. The piece’s fringe embellishments formed a “V” shape around the actress’s figure and brought an unexpected touch to the classic sheer dress. Perhaps the slightest of nods to the franchise’s iconic Xenomorphs? A thigh-high slit placed along one side of the gown transported things even further into va-va-voom territory. On the dress’s other side, the same fringe details lined the piece while a completely open portion created a considerable amount of back cleavage. Spaeny topped off her look with a sleek hair style, black peep-toe shoes, and a selection of Bulgari jewelry.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Spaeny—who recently appeared in another sci-fi project, Civil War, this year—has been showing off bits and pieces of her Alien: Romulus style over the past few weeks. In late July, she slipped into a custom Acne Studios number for an event at Comic-Con. Like her latest outfit, this frock also turned the LBD on its head, mainly through an asymmetrical neckline and thick, 3D straps. She again completed her look with Bulgari bijoux and chic black heels.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Spaeny—who stars as Rain Carradine, a woman stuck mining on a sun-less planet, in the film—hasn’t gone full method dressing with her Alien: Romulus style. Instead, Spaeny and her stylist Nicky Yates appear intent on remixing one of the most classic red carpet silhouettes, the LBD, for a leading lady who’s wading into the Alien franchise. Her looks aren’t overly themed—thankfully so, as we’re not quite show how method Alien fashion would play out—but there’s still a twisted neckline here or some gothic fringe there to channel her on-screen role.