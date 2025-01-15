After retiring (and then un-retiring) from acting, it’s no wonder Cameron Diaz has a whole new outlook on the red carpet. The Berlin debut of her new film Back In Action tonight marked her first movie premiere in just over a decade, and Diaz made a definitive statement in an understated look.

Rather than over-the-top Hollywood glam, Diaz opted for black high-rise jeans paired with a sheer top and penny loafers. A tailored wool coat, trailing on the purple carpet softly behind Diaz, finished everything off. A utilitarian all-black look is rather fitting for any event in Berlin, but something tells us Diaz has reached a point in her life where she’s favoring comfort and personal style over assembly-line Hollywood glam.

Despite a career that balanced numerous blockbuster hits (Charlie’s Angels and There’s Something About Mary to name a few) with acclaimed turns in auteur-driven fare (Being John Malkovich and Any Given Sunday, again, just to name a few), Diaz walked away from her acting career a decade ago. Her last role and premiere for 2014’s Annie (she wore a mini leather dress and boots on that occasion). Diaz has since concentrated on raising her family and a natural wine business, Avaline.

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“For me, it was just something I had to do,” she said back in October 2024. “It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life. And I just really didn’t care about anything else.”

Diaz continued, “Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have.” Diaz said her decision came down to “What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family.”

It was a chance to reunite her with Annie co-star Jamie Foxx for the Netflix comedy Back In Action that lured her back to the trade. The pair plays CIA spies Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) who “are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.” It’s the beginning of a big screen return for Diaz, though likely not at the frequent rate she once worked. She’s also expected to reprise her voice role as Fiona in the long-simmering Shrek 5 and is attached to the upcoming AppleTV+ ensemble film Outcome.