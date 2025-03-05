Cameron Diaz, Kate Moss, and Ice Spice Clock in for the Stella McCartney 9 to 5

The set for Stella McCartney’s fall 2025 show today in Paris was a faux corporate office, but aside from some fake ID badges handed out to guests, typical businesswear was nowhere to be found. The unlikely power trio of Ice Spice, Kate Moss, and Cameron Diaz were grouped in the front row, and they certainly didn’t dress like they worked for the same company. There’s no one right way to embody the “Stella woman” though if the producers of the long-rumored 9 to 5 remake find some sudden inspiration in the trio, we wouldn’t complain.

Moss brought out her signature all-black for the presentation. She wore a plunging, skin-tight bodysuit and a leather bomber coat that gave her look an Indie Sleaze edge. Platform sandals that veered more Boho than Indie completed her outfit. Diaz, on the other hand, opted for a bold “pop of red” as opposed to Moss’s monochrome. She wore a cherry tea-length dress and matching heels that had an elongated toe box—similar styles of the quirky shoe were all over McCartney’s fall runway. The actor, who recently returned to the red carpet, was seated next to Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, the latter of whom was coaxed into posing with a newspaper called “The Stella Times.” Also clocking in at McCartney’s office were Paris Jackson (in a nipple-baring sheer dress), Olivia Colman, and the First Lady of France Brigitte Macron.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Moss’s seatmate Ice Spice opted for perhaps the most NSFW show look of them all. She wore a see-through catsuit in black lace paired with matching heels and the brand’s Ryder bag.

While Moss, Diaz, and Ice were in head-to-toe Stella, their outfits couldn’t have been more different. It was a far cry from what usually happens on the front row where VIP guests are outfitted in nearly-identical looks. Perhaps that dressing freedom was suggested by McCartney, who is experiencing quite the shift in the inner workings of her eponymous label.

McCartney’s fall show comes amid news that she bought back the stake in her fashion business that was previously owned by the luxury giant LVMH. The conglomerate held a 49% interest in the brand since 2019. Is there any better way to show everyone who’s boss than staging your latest collection in the corporate world?