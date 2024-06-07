There’s nothing like casually catching an Hermès show in matching looks for the ultimate mother-daughter’s night out. Last night, Camila Alves, the Brazil-born model and designer married to Matthew McConaughey, was spotted in New York City alongside her 14-year-old daughter, Vida McConaughey, in coordinating hot red looks heading to the storied French brand’s one-off show in Manhattan.

Alves’s red-hot look was pulled directly from Hermès’s spring/summer 2024 runway collection. It consisted of a tea-length red leather skirt cut with a peek-a-boo diamond pattern and a jagged hem. Her crop top echoed the motif.

McConaughey wore a zip-up, long-sleeve crop top with a matching miniskirt adopted from pieces shown in the same collection. Both mother and daughter opted for simple black footwear, and kept their hair in similar long brunette waves. Apparently Dad and Vida’s two brothers, 15-year-old Levi and 11-year-old Livingston, stayed at home.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Alves, who used to walk runways herself, is something of a front row regular, popping up from time to time at shows across the globe. However, this is only the second time Vida has joined her. The 14-year-old previously joined mom and her brother Levi at a Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris last year. She’s also joined the entire family on various red carpets before.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Artistic director of women’s, Nadège Vanhée, brought Hermès to New York last night for a continuation of the brand’s recent fall 2024 collection. Held at Pier 36 in the Lower East Side, the colorful collection was inspired by the city’s energy. Top models like Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, and Alek Wek stomped the runway, and afterward, the space immediately turned into a nightclub with performances by Caroline Polachek and DJ Honey Dijon.