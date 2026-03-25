When it comes to the red carpet, Camila Morrone has found her footing in a look that’s equal parts siren and minimalist. The actor has honed a fashion sensibility defined by a cool, restrained hand, one that fuses clean lines with a trace of old Hollywood softness. That’s not to say Morrone shies away from bombshell codes.

Perhaps that’s because she first emerged as a model, working for Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein. Though, she’s since reinvented herself as an actress with her breakthrough role in Daisy Jones & the Six. Next, she’ll star in the Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a buzzy horror series executive produced by Stranger Things’s The Duffer Brothers. Later in the year, she’ll appear in the streamer’s hotly anticipated adaptation of Edith Wharton’s classic The Age of Innocence.

On the red carpet, she’s long embraced a touch of risk: bias-cut slips, body-skimming silhouettes, lace, underwear-baring skirts. She often turns to Gucci (by Demna) and Atelier Versace for her more overtly bombshell moments. For a quieter kind of luxury, she gravitates toward the polished elegance of Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst, and Chanel. Here, take in the very best of Morrone’s red carpet style.

2026: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Morrone embodied the “Gucciness of Gucci” in a sheer look from Demna’s debut runway collection.

2025: The Night Manager Season Two Premiere Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Her spliced Carolina Herrera dress featured a metallic bodice with a diaphanous skirt.

2025: Tribeca Film Festival TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Morrone stayed true to her minimalist aesthetic at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in a white Gabriela Hearst slip dress.

2024: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2024 Met Gala, Morrone wore Chanel to honor Karl Lagerfeld.

2024: Emmy Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images She radiated bombshell energy in Atelier Versace at the 2024 Emmys.

2024: Critics’s Choice Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chanel once again dressed Morrone on the red carpet of the 2024 Critics’s Choice Awards.

2024: Golden Globe Awards CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images The allure of Morrone’s Givenchy couture dress lied within its simplicity.

2023: Academy Museum Gala JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another all-white look, courtesy of Chanel, at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

2023: Toronto Film Festival Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Again in Chanel at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival premiere of Gonzo Girl.

2023: Met Gala Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Morrone was a vision in Rodarte at the 2023 Met Gala.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This sparkling Valentino look was a departure from Morrone’s usual playbook.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the Oscars after parties in 2022, the actor again embraced metallics. She wore a backless chainmail dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

2021: LACMA Art+Film Gala Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images She did her version of sheer in an Atelier Versace fall 2020 gown.

2020: Academy Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Morrone proved the power of elegance at the 2020 Oscars in a Carolina Herrera dress designed out of the palest of pinks.

2019: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She attended her first Met Gala in 2019 in a high-low Elie Saab look.

2018: LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images She channeled Priscilla Presley at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a semi-sheer cape dress and sky-high hair.