Gucci’s designer Demna described his debut collection for the Italian brand as an homage to the “gucciness of Gucci.” He showed body-first basics, glittering “GG” thongs, one of which was worn by Kate Moss, and sleek tailoring that recalled Tom Ford’s era at the label. It’s now less than a month later, and that vision didn’t take long to manifest on the red carpet. Camila Morrone just hit the red carpet in the “Gucciest” of Gucci looks.

Stepping out at the Los Angeles premiere of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, Morrone wore a risqué set straight from Demna’s Gucci runway. Equal parts lingerie and evening wear, Morrone’s look centered on a sheer cropped bra and top and low-rise maxi skirt. Both garments were designed in an inky black lace—one of the most popular textiles of the Gucci collection—paired with black intimates, a thong and bra, underneath. Styled with minimal accessories and worn with un-fussy hair and makeup, Morrone’s ensemble nodded to the house’s sexed-up past. And, with Demna, it’s present.

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Demna’s Gucci debut was built on a cast of characters and a clear fixation on the body. “Gucci is drama, passion, excess, contradiction, love and hate, triumph and collapse, pride and vulnerability, perseverance, chaos, genius,” the designer said in the show notes. “Everything you could say about a human being you can say about Gucci. I see Gucci as a person. Someone with a wild, unforgettable past and unmistakable codes.”

From the tightly wound silhouettes to its hyper-charged sense of exposure, the collection brought Gucci back to its instincts. It’s precisely that stripped-down, body-first attitude that made Morrone’s look feel like such a natural extension of the collection.