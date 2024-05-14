For two weeks every May, celebrities galore descend upon the South of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival which sets the pace for the year in awards season. The 2024 edition, taking place May 14 to May 25, is sure to bring together some of the most exciting names in cinema as well as socialites, the occasional Royal, and top models.

Among those with projects scheduled to premiere at Cannes this year are festival regulars like Cate Blanchett and Uma Thurman as well as newcomers such as Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Barry Keoghan. This year’s grand jury consists of a starry mix as well with Lily Gladstone and Eva Green joining jury president (and, of course, Barbie director) Greta Gerwig. The spectacle will also allow some of the world’s most esteemed directors like Francis Ford Coppola (who’s premiering Megalopolis after years of delays) and Yorgos Lanthimos (who has re-teamed with his longtime muse and Poor Things Oscar-winner Emma Stone for Kinds of Kindness) to showcase what they have up their sleeves. As always, there’s a hint of mystery as to who will show up on the Cannes red carpet and, better yet, which top designers will dress them when they do. To ensure you don’t miss one glamorous look from throughout the event—from the daily photo calls to the world premieres—check back here often as we keep track of every frothy gown, slick tuxedo, and the occasional playsuit to hit the South of France during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Lily Gladstone Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Gucci on May 14.

Greta Gerwig Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Maison Margiela haute couture and Chopard jewelry on May 14.

Eva Green Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood on May 14.

Anya Taylor-Joy Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images In Atlein with Jimmy Choo shoes and Jacquemus hat on May 13.