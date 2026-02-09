FASHION

5 Ways to Wear Capes, One of Spring 2026’s Biggest Trends

Outfit formulas that prove capes aren’t made only for runway fantasies.

by Christina Holevas
Beyonce wearing a leather cape
Photograph by Pamela Hanson, styled by Sara Moonves and Shiona Turini
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

According to the runways, capes are having a moment. But will it last? For spring, the silhouette emerged as an anchor at some of the season’s most talked-about debuts and collections, appearing repeatedly at Dior, Celine, and Alaïa. Even A$AP Rocky is a fan of the style, wearing takes on capes to the Met Gala and in Paris during Couture Week. Historically, capes have been relegated to mere runway fantasies, being too dramatic or impractical for everyday wear. But this season’s versions tell a different story. Styled with jeans, worn as outerwear, or even rendered in cardigan form, the cape proves itself far more wearable than reputation suggests. Versatile, flattering across sizes, and instantly personality-adding, it’s the kind of piece that elevates even the simplest outfit with minimal effort. Here’s how to wear one now.

Dressed Down With Denim

For his women’s debut at Dior, Jonathan Anderson showed many iterations of capes. Importantly, he styled them with pedestrian ready-to-wear: denim, miniskirts, and button-downs, making them feel modern, accessible, and cool.

Dior Spring 2026

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Wool and silk jersey cape
$540
Toteme
Signature Bow Blouse
$950
Another Tomorrow
Farley Jean
$740
Khaite
The Buckle Loafer in High Black
$650
Jamie Haller

The Caped Coat

First time wearing a cape? Start with a coatlike style—a less intimidating way to get in on the trend. Wool capes are more subtle than styles meant for indoor wear and, of course, they’ll keep you warm.

Alaïa Spring 2026

Courtesy of Alaïa
Arianna leather-trimmed wool-blend cape
$1,485
Nili Lotan
Elbow-Sleeve Turtleneck Midi Dress
$298
Vince
Made in Italy Almond Toe Flat
$288
Everlane
Click E/W medium leather shoulder bag
$3,100
Alaïa

Mini and Monochrome

At Ashlyn’s show in New York, a cute cropped cape in white punctuated an all-black outfit and added an extra dose of personality without feeling over-the-top.

Ashlyn Spring 2026

Courtesy of Ashlyn
Merino Cashmere Cape
$229
Cos
Eugenie Top in Rib Knit- Black
$990
Proenza Schouler
Blaine Pants in Crepe
$1,160
Ashlyn
Maya Oxford Flat Shoe in Black Nappa Leather
$890
Gabriela Hearst

Cardigan as Cape

Michael Ryder showed many capes at his Celine spring show, but we were most taken by these cardigans styled as capes, slung over the shoulders and fastened by one button at the neck.

Celine Spring 2026

Courtesy of Celine
Twinset Cardigan in Heritage Cashmere
$2,950
Celine
Funnel Wool/Cash Turtleneck
$248
Almina Concept
Pleated Wide-Leg Pant, 33'' in Admiral Crepe
$365
Theory
Niki Trinity gold-tone necklace
$825
Maison Mayle

Capes for Evening

For a dramatic yet wearable formal look (wedding guest dressing, anyone?) a caped dress is a flattering and elegant solution.

Alberta Ferreti Spring 2026

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images
Carrington cape-effect crepe midi dress
$2,055
Taller Marmo
Danza Leather Pumps
$470
Sturlini
Rizzo Bracelet
$178
Jenny Bird
Rosette Stud Earrings
$980
Prounis

Shop More Capes

Wool Blend Cape with Shirt Collar
$320
Massimo Dutti
Taylor wool and cashmere-blend cape
$1,450
Calvin Klein Collection
Welbeck reversible whipstiched checked wool and cashmere-blend cape
$1,100
Purdey
Orchid Print Silk Cape Midi Dress
$2,600
Ferragamo
Pinla Fringes cape
$325
By Malene Birger
Evanna cable-knit cashmere cape
$815
Lisa Yang
Colorblocked wool cape
$2,020
Pucci
Wool Cape
$229
Zara
Cape-effect cashmere sweater
$1,200
Toteme