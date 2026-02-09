5 Ways to Wear Capes, One of Spring 2026’s Biggest Trends

According to the runways, capes are having a moment. But will it last? For spring, the silhouette emerged as an anchor at some of the season’s most talked-about debuts and collections, appearing repeatedly at Dior, Celine, and Alaïa. Even A$AP Rocky is a fan of the style, wearing takes on capes to the Met Gala and in Paris during Couture Week. Historically, capes have been relegated to mere runway fantasies, being too dramatic or impractical for everyday wear. But this season’s versions tell a different story. Styled with jeans, worn as outerwear, or even rendered in cardigan form, the cape proves itself far more wearable than reputation suggests. Versatile, flattering across sizes, and instantly personality-adding, it’s the kind of piece that elevates even the simplest outfit with minimal effort. Here’s how to wear one now.
Dressed Down With Denim
For his women’s debut at Dior, Jonathan Anderson showed many iterations of capes. Importantly, he styled them with pedestrian ready-to-wear: denim, miniskirts, and button-downs, making them feel modern, accessible, and cool.
The Caped Coat
First time wearing a cape? Start with a coatlike style—a less intimidating way to get in on the trend. Wool capes are more subtle than styles meant for indoor wear and, of course, they’ll keep you warm.
Mini and Monochrome
At Ashlyn’s show in New York, a cute cropped cape in white punctuated an all-black outfit and added an extra dose of personality without feeling over-the-top.
Cardigan as Cape
Michael Ryder showed many capes at his Celine spring show, but we were most taken by these cardigans styled as capes, slung over the shoulders and fastened by one button at the neck.
Capes for Evening
For a dramatic yet wearable formal look (wedding guest dressing, anyone?) a caped dress is a flattering and elegant solution.