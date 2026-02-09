5 Ways to Wear Capes, One of Spring 2026’s Biggest Trends

According to the runways, capes are having a moment. But will it last? For spring, the silhouette emerged as an anchor at some of the season’s most talked-about debuts and collections, appearing repeatedly at Dior, Celine, and Alaïa. Even A$AP Rocky is a fan of the style, wearing takes on capes to the Met Gala and in Paris during Couture Week. Historically, capes have been relegated to mere runway fantasies, being too dramatic or impractical for everyday wear. But this season’s versions tell a different story. Styled with jeans, worn as outerwear, or even rendered in cardigan form, the cape proves itself far more wearable than reputation suggests. Versatile, flattering across sizes, and instantly personality-adding, it’s the kind of piece that elevates even the simplest outfit with minimal effort. Here’s how to wear one now.

Dressed Down With Denim

For his women’s debut at Dior, Jonathan Anderson showed many iterations of capes. Importantly, he styled them with pedestrian ready-to-wear: denim, miniskirts, and button-downs, making them feel modern, accessible, and cool.

Dior Spring 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Caped Coat

First time wearing a cape? Start with a coatlike style—a less intimidating way to get in on the trend. Wool capes are more subtle than styles meant for indoor wear and, of course, they’ll keep you warm.

Alaïa Spring 2026 Courtesy of Alaïa

Mini and Monochrome

At Ashlyn’s show in New York, a cute cropped cape in white punctuated an all-black outfit and added an extra dose of personality without feeling over-the-top.

Ashlyn Spring 2026 Courtesy of Ashlyn

Cardigan as Cape

Michael Ryder showed many capes at his Celine spring show, but we were most taken by these cardigans styled as capes, slung over the shoulders and fastened by one button at the neck.

Celine Spring 2026 Courtesy of Celine

Capes for Evening

For a dramatic yet wearable formal look (wedding guest dressing, anyone?) a caped dress is a flattering and elegant solution.

Alberta Ferreti Spring 2026 MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Shop More Capes