7 Ways to Wear Capris Like Your Favorite Celebrity

Capris are no longer a trend. The pants style has proven its endurance across multiple seasons, thanks in large part to A-list cosigns. Bella Hadid, Tessa Thompson, Hailey Bieber, and more have made the look a mainstay in their wardrobes. And Rihanna, who wears capris almost constantly these days, will rock a pair of cropped slacks for any occasion: on a quick walk with her kiddos, for date night with A$AP Rocky, and most recently, while performing on stage with Jay Z in New York.

Still, you may be dubious. They’re an intimidating cut, but if done right, capris can easily become a staple in your closet, a piece that brings relief to your exhausted jeans and adds some intrigue to an outfit’s silhouette. They can be dressed up with heels, worn with a blazer to the office, and of course, replace your worn-out leggings for a workout. Need some inspiration on how to dive into the capri pool? Here are seven ways to style them, inspired by Jennifer Lopez, Daisy-Edgar Jones, and more capri-loving stars.

Office-Appropriate

Your office may not allow shorts, but during summertime especially, the thought of wearing slacks for another round of the 9-to-5 may be too much to bear. Instead, try capris. It’s definitely possible to elevate the pants with a crisp, white button-down and tailored blazer. And if you want to add a touch of personality to the look, top it off with a pendant necklace.

For an Errant Errand Run

You realize you’re out of wine an hour before the guests are scheduled to arrive, or the dog needs a quick walk around the block to cure his zoomies. You could throw on a pair of sweats, but capris offer a just-as-comfortable option with minimal schlub. You never know who you’ll run into on one of those last-minute jaunts...

Dolled-Up Date Night

You have a gorgeous new blouse, and you’re saving it for the perfect cocktail event, to wear with a midi silk skirt or straight-leg pants. But why wait to break it out? Throw on a pair of pedal pushers and suddenly the top is appropriate for a night out. Adding a pair of capris to your wardrobe will open it up to a whole new world of possibilities.

A Pop of Color

Let’s throw some brightness in here. Yes, it’s easy to default to black, especially when you’re just dipping your toes into something new, but Dario Vitale—with his much-loved (and only) collection for Versace—is challenging you to go bold with capris. Try a pair of lavender pants, and style them with another shocking color on top. It will bring some joy to even the dreariest summer day (of which there have been many this year).

An Alluring Alternative

One might not immediately associate pedal pushers with sex appeal, but Magda Butrym is challenging this notion with its sheer, panty-bearing pair. They’re perfect for a night out, when you want to make a statement and show some skin in an unexpected way.

Post-Pilates Pedal Pushers

Athleticwear is not immune to the trend cycle, and while last year, flared leggings returned with a vengeance, now capris have entered the workout space. They’re ideal for any exercise routine: a speed walk through the park, a session on the reformer, or a pick-up game of pickleball. Plus, after you’ve sufficiently sweated it out, you can throw on a crisp zip-up and look put-together enough to continue with your day.

Cool Jeans

One way to ease into this style is with a fabric in which basically everyone feels comfortable: denim. When styling, just treat the capris like your favorite pair of jeans—may we suggest a chic, structured jacket and wedge heels?