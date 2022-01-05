As a mother, Cardi B has proven she doesn’t play favorites. Just one day after having a Chanel-packed photoshoot with her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, on Instagram, the rapper evened the playing field when she opted for some equally extravagant Dior-covered shots with her four-month-old son.

On Monday, Cardi kicked off the duo of fashion-filled posts with some photos with Kulture on top of her black Maybach. The mother and daughter matched in black-and-white Chanel earmuffs, with Kulture’s pair barely fitting on her toddler-sized head. Cardi upped the Chanel factor with a matching scarf, and they both made the outfit their own with individual fur coats.

Just a day later, and Cardi decided to give her son his own monogram moment. In a set of images captioned “Wifey,” Cardi stands next to her son’s Dior stroller and diaper bag, covered in the French brand’s logo. Cardi then matched the stroller’s motif, wearing a trench coat and skirt with the same pattern, from John Galliano’s Dior fall/winter 2000 and spring RTW collections, respectively. She finished off the look with a nude bodysuit featuring the same D logo.

Cardi and Offset have yet to reveal the name of their son, but it’s clear he’s already living a life of luxury alongside his parents. Though, they don’t always agree on how to dress him. Last month, Cardi shared a video on her Instagram Story of her and her husband shopping for their son. Cardi shows Offset a little fedora, but the idea is quickly shut down by Offset. “Oh hell nah,” he says. “I’m not putting that shit on my son, man. Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo.”

Seemingly, though, the couple was able to agree on the Dior stroller set. In just two days, Cardi began to teach her kids the ABCs of luxury fashion, assuming she already reviewed Armani and Balenciaga with them previously.

The Dior trench coat in the fall/winter 2000 show. JB Villareal / Shoot Digital