Count on Cate Blanchett, a perennial advocate of the Canadian tuxedo, to never run out of ways to style denim-on-denim. Today, while promoting her latest project Borderlands in New York City, Blanchett reimagined her tried-and-true uniform with some unexpected fabric and a statement styling trick to match.

Blanchett slipped into a set from Brandon Maxwell’s resort 2025 collection for an appearance on Good Morning America. Her jacket, which she wore partially unbuttoned, featured four square pockets, flashy gold buttons, and a fitted silhouette. Down below, Blanchett paired her coat with matching trousers which flowed into a slight flare at the bottom. To the eye, the Oscar winner’s look appeared to be designed out of waxed, mid-wash denim—in actuality, the pieces were made from velvet meant to imitate the appearance of classic blue jeans.

Blanchett then amped up her set with a battle tested styling move. She cinched an extra large Brandon Maxwell belt on top of her coat. The detail, which used a gold-trimmed heart as a buckle, proved to be the perfect finish to the actress’s outfit.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress wore pointed-toe stilettos, professor-esque clear glasses, and styled her hair in a tousled bob.

For someone as inclined to tailoring as Blanchett, it’s no surprise that she’s adopted the Canadian Tuxedo into her wardrobe. But, she’s done so in a way that elevates the key aspects of denim-on-denim style. In February of this year, Blanchett attended an anniversary screening of Sophie's Choice in an ombré blazer and bootcut trousers. A few months later in May, the actress reunited with her Tár co-star Nina Hoss while sporting a paneled denim jacket, matching pants, and black puddle boots.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Like many Hollywood stars who favor certain silhouettes, Blanchett has found a hallmark of her promotional wardrobe in the Canadian Tuxedo. And with her latest outfit, she’s also managed to balance a trippy trompe l'oeil textile and some high-power accessories.

Shop Cate’s Picks: