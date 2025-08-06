Catherine Zeta-Jones is the quintessential Hollywood star. From her Oscar-winning role as Velma Kelly in Chicago to her latest turn as Wednesday matriarch Morticia Addams, the actor has been gracing our screens for the better part of three decades. And off the screen, Zeta-Jones has been a staple of awards shows, red carpets, and premieres, bringing along a refined fashion sense that few stars possess these days.

During her early years on the red carpet, Zeta-Jones favored hyper-feminine silhouettes in pastel pinks and lavenders—who can forget that stunning Thierry Mugler she wore to her debut at Cannes in 1999? Then, the actor went through her sparkly phase, rarely hitting the step and repeat in anything that couldn’t be spotted from down the street. Now, Zeta-Jones has toned the glitter (for the most) in favor of elegant silhouettes and a darker color palette. Below, take a look back at Zeta-Jones’s best red carpet hits, from 1999 until now.

2025: Wednesday Season Two Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Zeta-Jones channeled her inner Morticia Addams in a tiered black dress from Stéphane Rolland.

2023: BAFTA Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The actor stunned in Tony Ward couture at the 2023 BAFTAs.

2022: Wednesday Premiere Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images At the Wednesday season one premiere, Zeta-Jones wore a sinister white look from Maticevski.

2018: Golden Globe Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In a lace Zuhair Murad confection, the actor embraced the sheer trend at the 2018 Golden Globes.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Three years prior, she went full princess in a red Angel Sanchez ball gown at the event.

2013: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images As an Oscar winner, it’s fitting Zeta-Jones dressed up like a gold statuette at the 2013 staging. She wore Zuhair Murad.

2011: Golden Globe Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Zeta-Jones, in a darm emerald Monique Lhuillier look, was doing Morticia chic back in 2011.

2010: Tony Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images She had a Cinderella moment in Versace at the 2010 Tonys.

2009: AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Zeta-Jones opted for another gilded dress at a 2009 awards.

2005: The Legend of Zorro Premiere Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In 2005, Zeta-Jones attended a premiere in a lace, boudoir look by Dolce & Gabbana.

2005: Red Ball Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A plunging black dress was elevated with blinding diamonds.

2004: Academy Awards Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2004 Oscars, Zeta-Jones sizzled in a red Versace look.

2004: SAG Awards Bill Davila/FilmMagic/Getty Images Zeta-Jones’s SAG Awards dress deserved its own gold medal.

2004: Ocean’s Twelve Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images During her early days on the red carpet, the actor embraced soft, warm hues like this pale pink moment.

2003: Academy Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Then pregnant with her daughter, Carys, Zeta-Jones redefined maternity style at the 2003 Oscars.

2002: Chicago Premiere Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her husband Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones went full monochrome at the New York debut of Chicago.

2002: Laureus World Sports Awards Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Pretty in pink at this event in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

2001: Academy Awards Chris Weeks/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Zeta-Jones and Douglas went for classic black tie looks when attending the Oscars in 2001.

1999: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In 1999, she opted for a red-hot bandage dress with a train.

1999: GQ Man of the Year Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images No back? No problem for Zeta-Jones.

1999 Cannes Film Festival Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Zeta-Jones shut down the Cannes red carpet in a confection of a Thierry Mugler dress in 1999, later telling Vogue “It’s just everything in a dress that I love for this event, at that time, in France, it was pretty amazing.”

1999: ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ Gala Fashion Show Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor looked ravishing in a pink strapless dress with diamond accents.