Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Best Red Carpet Looks Prove She’s the Quintessential Hollywood Star
Catherine Zeta-Jones is the quintessential Hollywood star. From her Oscar-winning role as Velma Kelly in Chicago to her latest turn as Wednesday matriarch Morticia Addams, the actor has been gracing our screens for the better part of three decades. And off the screen, Zeta-Jones has been a staple of awards shows, red carpets, and premieres, bringing along a refined fashion sense that few stars possess these days.
During her early years on the red carpet, Zeta-Jones favored hyper-feminine silhouettes in pastel pinks and lavenders—who can forget that stunning Thierry Mugler she wore to her debut at Cannes in 1999? Then, the actor went through her sparkly phase, rarely hitting the step and repeat in anything that couldn’t be spotted from down the street. Now, Zeta-Jones has toned the glitter (for the most) in favor of elegant silhouettes and a darker color palette. Below, take a look back at Zeta-Jones’s best red carpet hits, from 1999 until now.
2025: Wednesday Season Two Premiere
Zeta-Jones channeled her inner Morticia Addams in a tiered black dress from Stéphane Rolland.
2023: BAFTA Awards
The actor stunned in Tony Ward couture at the 2023 BAFTAs.
2022: Wednesday Premiere
At the Wednesday season one premiere, Zeta-Jones wore a sinister white look from Maticevski.
2018: Golden Globe Awards
In a lace Zuhair Murad confection, the actor embraced the sheer trend at the 2018 Golden Globes.
2015: Golden Globe Awards
Three years prior, she went full princess in a red Angel Sanchez ball gown at the event.
2013: Academy Awards
As an Oscar winner, it’s fitting Zeta-Jones dressed up like a gold statuette at the 2013 staging. She wore Zuhair Murad.
2011: Golden Globe Awards
Zeta-Jones, in a darm emerald Monique Lhuillier look, was doing Morticia chic back in 2011.
2010: Tony Awards
She had a Cinderella moment in Versace at the 2010 Tonys.
2009: AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards
Zeta-Jones opted for another gilded dress at a 2009 awards.
2005: The Legend of Zorro Premiere
In 2005, Zeta-Jones attended a premiere in a lace, boudoir look by Dolce & Gabbana.
2005: Red Ball
A plunging black dress was elevated with blinding diamonds.
2004: Academy Awards
At the 2004 Oscars, Zeta-Jones sizzled in a red Versace look.
2004: SAG Awards
Zeta-Jones’s SAG Awards dress deserved its own gold medal.
2004: Ocean’s Twelve Premiere
During her early days on the red carpet, the actor embraced soft, warm hues like this pale pink moment.
2003: Academy Awards
Then pregnant with her daughter, Carys, Zeta-Jones redefined maternity style at the 2003 Oscars.
2002: Chicago Premiere
With her husband Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones went full monochrome at the New York debut of Chicago.
2002: Laureus World Sports Awards
Pretty in pink at this event in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
2001: Academy Awards
Zeta-Jones and Douglas went for classic black tie looks when attending the Oscars in 2001.
1999: Academy Awards
In 1999, she opted for a red-hot bandage dress with a train.
1999: GQ Man of the Year
No back? No problem for Zeta-Jones.
1999 Cannes Film Festival
Zeta-Jones shut down the Cannes red carpet in a confection of a Thierry Mugler dress in 1999, later telling Vogue “It’s just everything in a dress that I love for this event, at that time, in France, it was pretty amazing.”
1999: ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ Gala Fashion Show
The actor looked ravishing in a pink strapless dress with diamond accents.
1999: MTV Movie Awards
In a move straight out of Carrie Bradshaw’s playbook, Zeta-Jones wore a lace slip and a Fendi baguette to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.