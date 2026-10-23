Celebrities take Halloween very, very seriously. When else is it socially acceptable for an A-lister to dress up as another A-lister, a niche cartoon character, or—if you’re a Kardashian—another family member? Well, at least without the pressure of having to play them in a biopic.

Halloween 2026 is already shaping up to be elaborate. This year, October 31 falls on a Saturday, but that hasn’t stopped stars from celebrating early. As the party circuit kicks off and the looks start to roll in, W is keeping close track.

Below, see all the best celebrity costumes from Halloween 2026 so far.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears @parishilton For Halloween (or #Slivingween, as she calls it), Hilton channeled her fellow Y2K It girl at the 2001 VMAs.

Kim Kardashian as North West @kimkardashian Thirteen-year-old North West’s blue-haired aesthetic has recently been the subject of internet debate, with some criticizing Kardashian for allowing her daughter to embrace the edgy aesthetic. This year, the Skims founder doubled down on her support for her daughter’s creative expression by trying it out for herself—black grills and all.

Benito Skinner and Owen Thiele as PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson @bennydrama7 They’re going stateside. Comedians Skinner and Thiele nailed this recreation of the pop stars’ candy-colored remix music video.