Stars gathered at Cipriani South Street on Monday night for the The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards, celebrating the brightest stars of the past, present, and future of fashion. This year marks the organization’s final ceremony before Thom Browne officially assumes his role as CFDA chairman (he replaces Tom Ford who stepped down in May). The evening’s host Natasha Lyonne will welcome the 2022 honorees including Lenny Kravitz who’s been named the CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon, and Kim Kardashian who will receive the inaugural Amazon Fashion Innovation Award for her brand Skims. Meanwhile, the image architect Law Roach will receive the Stylist Award, thanks to his work with Kerry Washington, Zendaya, and more throughout the year. Competing for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Christopher John Rogers (last year’s winner), Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith, and Peter Do. In the category of Best American Menswear Designer of the Year are Amiri’s Mike Amiri, Willy Chavarria, Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, Bode’s Emily Bode Aujla, and Thom Browne himself.

Before all the presentations and speeches, though, there is the red carpet, hosted by burgeoning fashion It girl, Christine Quinn, of Selling Sunset fame. There, she welcomed models, designers, and celebrities galore as they descended upon New York City’s Financial District for one of the most stylish nights of the year. Unsurprisingly, everyone brought their style A-game. Check back here often as we track every look at the ultimate celebration of American fashion.

Kendall Jenner Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Khaite.

Gigi Hadid Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Julia Fox Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) In Mugler.

Addison Rae Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In vintage Gareth Pugh.

Kim Kardashian Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In D&G.

Keke Palmer Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Vanessa Hudgens Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In custom Vera Wang.

Paloma Elsesser Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Luar with Cicada jewels.

Khloé Kardashian Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In LaQuan Smith.

Katie Holmes Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Jonathan Simkhai.

Jaden Smith Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Kris Jenner Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage In Schiaparelli.

Janelle Monáe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Zoey Deutch Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Coach with Tiffancy & Co. jewels.

Lenny Kravitz Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In LaQuan Smith.

Cher Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Chrome Hearts.

Olivia Culpo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Et Ochs.

Natasha Lyonne Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Proenza Schouler.

Halle Bailey Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Christine Quinn Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Christian Cowan.

Kerry Washington Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anok Yai Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Irina Shayk Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In custom Partow.

Trevor Noah Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Michael Kors Collection.

Law Roach Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Grace Van Patten Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Tom Ford with jewels from Anita Ko, Grace Lee, and Delfina Delettrez.

Christina Ricci Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Rodarte.

Ella Emhoff Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage In Khaite with a Puppets and Puppets bag and Kiko Kistadinov boots.

Raisa Flowers Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Robert Wun.

Diane von Furstenberg Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Regina Hall Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Jason Wu.

Tinashe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In vintage Christian Dior.

Amber Valletta Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage In Conner Ives.

Aurora James Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yasmin Wijnaldum Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Stewart Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Richie Shazam Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Luar.

La La Anthony Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brandon Maxwell Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cassie Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Eve Hewson Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Wolford tights, jewels from Anita Ko, Katkim, and Eéra, and Sarah Flint boots.

Wisdom Kaye Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Minnie Mills Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Bach Mai.

Eva Chen Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Altuzarra.

Carlos Nazario Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hiandra Martinez Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Justin Theroux Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Willy Chavarria and Moses Sumney Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stacey Bendet Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Adesuwa Aighewi Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jaime Xie Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Carolyn Murphy Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.

Ugbad Abdi Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Flint Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jill Kortleve Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kelsey Asbille Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicole Miller Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Danielle Guizio Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Daphne Groeneveld Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jewelry by REZA.

Huma Abedin Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Bernadette Peters Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

David Lauren Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

CaSandra Diggs Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Randi Molofsky Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heidi Gardner Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Varsha Thapa Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Aaron Singh Aujla and Emily Bode Aujla Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jerry Lorenzo Manuel III and Jerry Lorenzo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivier Reza Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Khaite with jewels by Anita Ko and Grace Lee.

Patti Wilson Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Steven Kolb Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images