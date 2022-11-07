RED CARPET

See Every Red Carpet Look From the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York Cit...
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stars gathered at Cipriani South Street on Monday night for the The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards, celebrating the brightest stars of the past, present, and future of fashion. This year marks the organization’s final ceremony before Thom Browne officially assumes his role as CFDA chairman (he replaces Tom Ford who stepped down in May). The evening’s host Natasha Lyonne will welcome the 2022 honorees including Lenny Kravitz who’s been named the CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon, and Kim Kardashian who will receive the inaugural Amazon Fashion Innovation Award for her brand Skims. Meanwhile, the image architect Law Roach will receive the Stylist Award, thanks to his work with Kerry Washington, Zendaya, and more throughout the year. Competing for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Christopher John Rogers (last year’s winner), Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith, and Peter Do. In the category of Best American Menswear Designer of the Year are Amiri’s Mike Amiri, Willy Chavarria, Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, Bode’s Emily Bode Aujla, and Thom Browne himself.

Before all the presentations and speeches, though, there is the red carpet, hosted by burgeoning fashion It girl, Christine Quinn, of Selling Sunset fame. There, she welcomed models, designers, and celebrities galore as they descended upon New York City’s Financial District for one of the most stylish nights of the year. Unsurprisingly, everyone brought their style A-game. Check back here often as we track every look at the ultimate celebration of American fashion.

Kendall Jenner
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Khaite.

Gigi Hadid
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Julia Fox
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

In Mugler.

Addison Rae
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In vintage Gareth Pugh.

Kim Kardashian
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In D&G.

Keke Palmer
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Vanessa Hudgens
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In custom Vera Wang.

Paloma Elsesser
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Luar with Cicada jewels.

Khloé Kardashian
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Katie Holmes
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Jaden Smith
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Kris Jenner
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Schiaparelli.

Janelle Monáe
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Zoey Deutch
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Coach with Tiffancy & Co. jewels.

Lenny Kravitz
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Cher
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Chrome Hearts.

Olivia Culpo
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Et Ochs.

Natasha Lyonne
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Proenza Schouler.

Halle Bailey
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Christine Quinn
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Christian Cowan.

Kerry Washington
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Anok Yai
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In custom Partow.

Trevor Noah
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Michael Kors Collection.

Law Roach
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Grace Van Patten
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Tom Ford with jewels from Anita Ko, Grace Lee, and Delfina Delettrez.

Christina Ricci
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Ella Emhoff
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Khaite with a Puppets and Puppets bag and Kiko Kistadinov boots.

Raisa Flowers
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Robert Wun.

Diane von Furstenberg
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Regina Hall
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Jason Wu.

Tinashe
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In vintage Christian Dior.

Amber Valletta
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Conner Ives.

Aurora James
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Yasmin Wijnaldum
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Martha Stewart
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Richie Shazam
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Luar.

La La Anthony
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Brandon Maxwell
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Cassie
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Eve Hewson
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Wolford tights, jewels from Anita Ko, Katkim, and Eéra, and Sarah Flint boots.

Wisdom Kaye
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Minnie Mills
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Bach Mai.

Eva Chen
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Altuzarra.

Carlos Nazario
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hiandra Martinez
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Justin Theroux
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Willy Chavarria and Moses Sumney
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Stacey Bendet
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Adesuwa Aighewi
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jaime Xie
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Carolyn Murphy
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Ugbad Abdi
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sarah Flint
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jill Kortleve
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kelsey Asbille
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nicole Miller
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Danielle Guizio
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Daphne Groeneveld
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jewelry by REZA.

Huma Abedin
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Bernadette Peters
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
David Lauren
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
CaSandra Diggs
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Randi Molofsky
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Heidi Gardner
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mariska Hargitay
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Varsha Thapa
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Aaron Singh Aujla and Emily Bode Aujla
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jerry Lorenzo Manuel III and Jerry Lorenzo
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Olivier Reza
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Khaite with jewels by Anita Ko and Grace Lee.

Patti Wilson
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Steven Kolb
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kaliegh Garris
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images