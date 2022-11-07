Stars gathered at Cipriani South Street on Monday night for the The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards, celebrating the brightest stars of the past, present, and future of fashion. This year marks the organization’s final ceremony before Thom Browne officially assumes his role as CFDA chairman (he replaces Tom Ford who stepped down in May). The evening’s host Natasha Lyonne will welcome the 2022 honorees including Lenny Kravitz who’s been named the CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon, and Kim Kardashian who will receive the inaugural Amazon Fashion Innovation Award for her brand Skims. Meanwhile, the image architect Law Roach will receive the Stylist Award, thanks to his work with Kerry Washington, Zendaya, and more throughout the year. Competing for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Christopher John Rogers (last year’s winner), Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith, and Peter Do. In the category of Best American Menswear Designer of the Year are Amiri’s Mike Amiri, Willy Chavarria, Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, Bode’s Emily Bode Aujla, and Thom Browne himself.
Before all the presentations and speeches, though, there is the red carpet, hosted by burgeoning fashion It girl, Christine Quinn, of Selling Sunset fame. There, she welcomed models, designers, and celebrities galore as they descended upon New York City’s Financial District for one of the most stylish nights of the year. Unsurprisingly, everyone brought their style A-game. Check back here often as we track every look at the ultimate celebration of American fashion.