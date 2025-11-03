Tonight, fashion stars and luminaries descended upon the American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Awards. First held in 1981, the annual event, often referred to as the “Oscars of fashion,” honors excellence in America’s fashion industry. This year’s awards are hosted by One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor and both prestigious and rising labels are nominated. Among them are the likes of Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row, Thom Browne, Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Willy Chavarria, and Diotima and Proenza Schouler designer, Rachel Scott.

Due to accept one of the night’s highest honors is A$AP Rocky. He is this year’s recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, following in the footsteps of his partner Rihanna, who famously received the title while dressed in a sheer Swarovski crystal gown back in 2014. Cynthia Rowley and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo will receive the Founder’s Award and Innovation Award, respectively, while Donatella Versace is due to accept the Positive Change Award. Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier will receive the International Designer of the Year Award from Naomi Campbell. And W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves will accept the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

But before guests headed inside the museum halls to celebrate, they took to the event’s famed red carpet to show off their looks. Many dressed up in the night’s nominees—from Burch’s twisted ladylike designs to The Row’s minimalist creations—in just another showcase of the exceptionalism of American fashion.

Here, all the best dressed stars from the 2025 CFDA Awards.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna in Alaia and Fred Leighton jewelry. Rocky in Chanel and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Teyana Taylor John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Naomi Campbell Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

JT CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Dean Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

Eiza González Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Alex Consani Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Michael Kors.

Paloma Elsesser Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Simkhai.

Sombr Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Ciara Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Sergio Hudson.

Naomi Watts Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Simkhai.

Julianne Moore John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Amber Valletta Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Gabbriette Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Diotima.

Ashley Graham CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cult Gaia.

Ryan Destiny Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera and Renato Cipullo jewelry.

Leslie Bibb Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Michael Kors.

Chloe Fineman CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images In Tory Burch.

Lily Allen CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images In Colleen Allen.

Kelsea Ballerini Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dove Cameron Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Ariana DeBose Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Precious Lee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Area.

Ejae Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Gap Studio by Zac Posen.

Michelle Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ulla Johnson.

Grace Gummer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adéla Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Sara Moonves Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Row.

Andre Walker CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Saweetie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bad Binch Tongtong.

Tyriq Withers Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alton Mason Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Bethann Hardison Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Morgan Spector Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mark Ronson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford.

Louisa Jacobson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Kallmeyer.

Donatella Versace Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Venus Williams CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images In Ronny Kobo.

Angel Reese CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Blackwood and Olandria Carthen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Brandon Blackwood.

Bad Gyal Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Luar.

Suni Lee CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images In Dauphinette.

Brittany Snow CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vera Wang Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benito Skinner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Morgan Riddle Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Law Roach Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images In Tanner Fletcher.

Taylor Hill CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images zIn Ulla Johnson.

Steven Kolb and Jenny Freshwater Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images