Every Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2025 CFDA Awards
Tonight, fashion stars and luminaries descended upon the American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Awards. First held in 1981, the annual event, often referred to as the “Oscars of fashion,” honors excellence in America’s fashion industry. This year’s awards are hosted by One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor and both prestigious and rising labels are nominated. Among them are the likes of Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row, Thom Browne, Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Willy Chavarria, and Diotima and Proenza Schouler designer, Rachel Scott.
Due to accept one of the night’s highest honors is A$AP Rocky. He is this year’s recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, following in the footsteps of his partner Rihanna, who famously received the title while dressed in a sheer Swarovski crystal gown back in 2014. Cynthia Rowley and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo will receive the Founder’s Award and Innovation Award, respectively, while Donatella Versace is due to accept the Positive Change Award. Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier will receive the International Designer of the Year Award from Naomi Campbell. And W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves will accept the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.
But before guests headed inside the museum halls to celebrate, they took to the event’s famed red carpet to show off their looks. Many dressed up in the night’s nominees—from Burch’s twisted ladylike designs to The Row’s minimalist creations—in just another showcase of the exceptionalism of American fashion.
Here, all the best dressed stars from the 2025 CFDA Awards.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna in Alaia and Fred Leighton jewelry. Rocky in Chanel and Briony Raymond jewelry.
Teyana Taylor
In Thom Browne.
Naomi Campbell
Addison Rae
JT
Olivia Dean
Eiza González
In Carolina Herrera.
Alex Consani
In Michael Kors.
Paloma Elsesser
In Simkhai.
Sombr
In Thom Browne.
Ciara
In Sergio Hudson.
Naomi Watts
In Simkhai.
Julianne Moore
Amber Valletta
In Versace.
Gabbriette
Laura Harrier
In Diotima.
Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
In Cult Gaia.
Ryan Destiny
Nina Dobrev
In Carolina Herrera and Renato Cipullo jewelry.
Leslie Bibb
In Michael Kors.
Chloe Fineman
In Tory Burch.
Lily Allen
In Colleen Allen.
Kelsea Ballerini
Dove Cameron
In Carolina Herrera.
Ariana DeBose
In Versace.
Precious Lee
In Area.
Ejae
In Gap Studio by Zac Posen.
Michelle Williams
Ego Nwodim
In Ulla Johnson.
Grace Gummer
Adéla
In Marc Jacobs.
Sara Moonves
In The Row.
Andre Walker
Saweetie
In Bad Binch Tongtong.
Tyriq Withers
Alton Mason
Kimora Lee Simmons
Reneé Rapp
In Thom Browne.
Bethann Hardison
Morgan Spector
Mark Ronson
In Tom Ford.
Louisa Jacobson
In Kallmeyer.
Donatella Versace
Venus Williams
In Ronny Kobo.
Angel Reese
Brandon Blackwood and Olandria Carthen
In Brandon Blackwood.
Bad Gyal
In Luar.
Suni Lee
In Dauphinette.
Brittany Snow
Elsa Hosk
Vera Wang
Benito Skinner
Morgan Riddle
Law Roach
In Tanner Fletcher.
Taylor Hill
zIn Ulla Johnson.
Steven Kolb and Jenny Freshwater
Jordyn Woods
Jenna Lyons
In Khaite.