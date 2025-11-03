FASHION

Every Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2025 CFDA Awards

by Matthew Velasco
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tonight, fashion stars and luminaries descended upon the American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Awards. First held in 1981, the annual event, often referred to as the “Oscars of fashion,” honors excellence in America’s fashion industry. This year’s awards are hosted by One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor and both prestigious and rising labels are nominated. Among them are the likes of Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row, Thom Browne, Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Willy Chavarria, and Diotima and Proenza Schouler designer, Rachel Scott.

Due to accept one of the night’s highest honors is A$AP Rocky. He is this year’s recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, following in the footsteps of his partner Rihanna, who famously received the title while dressed in a sheer Swarovski crystal gown back in 2014. Cynthia Rowley and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo will receive the Founder’s Award and Innovation Award, respectively, while Donatella Versace is due to accept the Positive Change Award. Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier will receive the International Designer of the Year Award from Naomi Campbell. And W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves will accept the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

But before guests headed inside the museum halls to celebrate, they took to the event’s famed red carpet to show off their looks. Many dressed up in the night’s nominees—from Burch’s twisted ladylike designs to The Row’s minimalist creations—in just another showcase of the exceptionalism of American fashion.

Here, all the best dressed stars from the 2025 CFDA Awards.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna in Alaia and Fred Leighton jewelry. Rocky in Chanel and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Teyana Taylor

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Naomi Campbell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

JT

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Dean

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

Eiza González

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Alex Consani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Paloma Elsesser

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Simkhai.

Sombr

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Ciara

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Sergio Hudson.

Naomi Watts

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Simkhai.

Julianne Moore

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Amber Valletta

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Gabbriette

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Diotima.

Ashley Graham

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cult Gaia.

Ryan Destiny

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and Renato Cipullo jewelry.

Leslie Bibb

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Chloe Fineman

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

In Tory Burch.

Lily Allen

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

In Colleen Allen.

Kelsea Ballerini

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dove Cameron

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Ariana DeBose

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Precious Lee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Area.

Ejae

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Gap Studio by Zac Posen.

Michelle Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ulla Johnson.

Grace Gummer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adéla

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Sara Moonves

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Row.

Andre Walker

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Saweetie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bad Binch Tongtong.

Tyriq Withers

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alton Mason

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Bethann Hardison

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Morgan Spector

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mark Ronson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Louisa Jacobson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Kallmeyer.

Donatella Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Venus Williams

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

In Ronny Kobo.

Angel Reese

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Blackwood and Olandria Carthen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Brandon Blackwood.

Bad Gyal

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Luar.

Suni Lee

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

In Dauphinette.

Brittany Snow

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vera Wang

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benito Skinner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Morgan Riddle

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Law Roach

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

In Tanner Fletcher.

Taylor Hill

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

zIn Ulla Johnson.

Steven Kolb and Jenny Freshwater

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Khaite.