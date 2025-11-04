An Inside Look at All of the Winners of the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

On Monday, November 3, the Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted its annual awards ceremony, widely regarded as the Oscars of American fashion. Ralph Lauren was the big winner of the night, taking home American Womenswear Designer of the Year, presented by a truly elated Naomi Watts, while Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman, was named the American Menswear Designer of the Year.

W’s own Editor-in-Chief, Sara Moonves, received the prestigious Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard, which was presented to her by Jennifer Lawrence. The two matched in head-to-toe looks from The Row’s Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (who won Accessory Designer of the Year for the fourth time earlier in the evening). “Sara dresses like Coco Chanel, but has the work ethic of Genghis Khan,” Lawrence joked before adding how thrilled she was to celebrate her friend’s leadership and creative impact at W. “She’s created such a specific and amazing world that is aspirationally intellectual and also chic.”

Upon taking the stage, Moonves thanked Lawrence, as well as the CFDA, her family, and her staff. “Being the editor of W Magazine is my dream job,” Moonves said. “I love going to work every day, and I love all the brilliant people that make up this magazine. The best compliment that I often receive about our magazine is that it looks like we are having fun, and we are.”

This year’s winners’ circle was rounded out by Emerging Designer of the Year Ashlynn Park and International Designer of the Year honoree Pieter Mulier for Alaïa. Donatella Versace received the Positive Change Award, Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo took home the Innovation Award, Andre Walker was honored with the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors’ Tribute and A$AP Rocky, escorted by his partner, Rihanna, was named the 2025 Fashion Icon.

It was a glamorous night featuring the crème de la crème of the fashion industry. Keep scrolling for an inside look at the ceremony and all the best looks.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Fashion Icon honoree A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Jennifer Lawrence and Media Award honoree Sara Moonves.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com American Womenswear Designer of the Year Ralph Lauren with his wife Ricky Lauren and sons Andrew and David Lauren.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Amber Valletta in the Versace dress she modeled on the spring 2000 runway presented the Positive Change Award to Donatella Versace.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com A$AP Rocky

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Naomi Campbell presented the International Designer of the Year Award to Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com American Accessory Designers of the Year Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen and Sara Moonves.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts, Louisa Jacobson, and Julianne Moore

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Alex Consani and Addison Rae.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Teyana Taylor, in custom Thom Browne, served as the night’s host.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Ashley Graham, Ryan Destiny, and Law Roach.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Christopher John Rogers, Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year Award winner Ashlynn Park, and Addison Rae.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Julianne Moore and Bethann Hardison.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Michelle Williams.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com Tory Burch.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Precious Lee and Michael Kors.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Naomi Watts, Jonathan Simkhai, and Paloma Elsesser.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Andrew Bolton, Teyana Taylor, Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Ralph Rucci, and American Menswear Designer of the Year Thom Browne.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com Alex Consani and Gabbriette.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Laura Harrier.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lily Allen and Colleen Allen.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Andre Walker and Bethann Hardison

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Chloe Fineman and Aurora James

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Dove Cameron, Sombr, and Ariana DeBose.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Venus Williams and Ciara.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Barbara Palvin.