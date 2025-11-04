FASHION

An Inside Look at All of the Winners of the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves was among this year’s honorees, alongside Ralph Lauren, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, and Pieter Mulier.

by Carolyn Twersky Winkler
Sara Moonves and Jennifer Lawrence. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

On Monday, November 3, the Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted its annual awards ceremony, widely regarded as the Oscars of American fashion. Ralph Lauren was the big winner of the night, taking home American Womenswear Designer of the Year, presented by a truly elated Naomi Watts, while Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman, was named the American Menswear Designer of the Year.

W’s own Editor-in-Chief, Sara Moonves, received the prestigious Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard, which was presented to her by Jennifer Lawrence. The two matched in head-to-toe looks from The Row’s Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (who won Accessory Designer of the Year for the fourth time earlier in the evening). “Sara dresses like Coco Chanel, but has the work ethic of Genghis Khan,” Lawrence joked before adding how thrilled she was to celebrate her friend’s leadership and creative impact at W. “She’s created such a specific and amazing world that is aspirationally intellectual and also chic.”

Upon taking the stage, Moonves thanked Lawrence, as well as the CFDA, her family, and her staff. “Being the editor of W Magazine is my dream job,” Moonves said. “I love going to work every day, and I love all the brilliant people that make up this magazine. The best compliment that I often receive about our magazine is that it looks like we are having fun, and we are.”

This year’s winners’ circle was rounded out by Emerging Designer of the Year Ashlynn Park and International Designer of the Year honoree Pieter Mulier for Alaïa. Donatella Versace received the Positive Change Award, Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo took home the Innovation Award, Andre Walker was honored with the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors’ Tribute and A$AP Rocky, escorted by his partner, Rihanna, was named the 2025 Fashion Icon.

It was a glamorous night featuring the crème de la crème of the fashion industry. Keep scrolling for an inside look at the ceremony and all the best looks.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Fashion Icon honoree A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Media Award honoree Sara Moonves.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

American Womenswear Designer of the Year Ralph Lauren with his wife Ricky Lauren and sons Andrew and David Lauren.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Amber Valletta in the Versace dress she modeled on the spring 2000 runway presented the Positive Change Award to Donatella Versace.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

A$AP Rocky

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Naomi Campbell presented the International Designer of the Year Award to Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

American Accessory Designers of the Year Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen and Sara Moonves.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts, Louisa Jacobson, and Julianne Moore

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Alex Consani and Addison Rae.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Teyana Taylor, in custom Thom Browne, served as the night’s host.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Ashley Graham, Ryan Destiny, and Law Roach.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Christopher John Rogers, Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year Award winner Ashlynn Park, and Addison Rae.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Julianne Moore and Bethann Hardison.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Michelle Williams.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Tory Burch.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Precious Lee and Michael Kors.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Naomi Watts, Jonathan Simkhai, and Paloma Elsesser.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Andrew Bolton, Teyana Taylor, Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Ralph Rucci, and American Menswear Designer of the Year Thom Browne.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Alex Consani and Gabbriette.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Laura Harrier.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Lily Allen and Colleen Allen.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Andre Walker and Bethann Hardison

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chloe Fineman and Aurora James

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Dove Cameron, Sombr, and Ariana DeBose.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Venus Williams and Ciara.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Barbara Palvin.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Saweetie.