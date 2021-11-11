Every Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2021 CFDA Awards

One of American fashion’s biggest nights of the year, the CFDA Awards were already slated to be a buzzy event as celebs, designers, and more come together to celebrate influential names in the field. It can be expected, though, that conversation between attendees tonight will mostly center around one thing: former Bottega Veneta Creative Director Daniel Lee, who shocked everyone when he announced he will be leaving the brand following a “joint decision to end their collaboration” just hours before the ceremony. After all, Lee was nominated for two awards tonight—International Women’s Designer of the Year and International Men’s Designer of the Year. Perhaps, tomorrow there will be some updated intel as fashion media uncovers the scoop.

In the meantime, however, it’s important to remember that tonight is still about celebration and Emily Blunt is set to host the ceremony, which will honor Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy with the Fashion Icon Award and Face of the Year Award, respectively. Dapper Dan will also make history as the first Black designer to ever receive The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. So, join in on the celebration by checking out what all your favorite stars are wearing on the CFDA Awards red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy In Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski In Miu Miu.

Ciara In Tom Ford.

Precious Lee Getty Images

Anok Yai Getty Images

Kid Cudi Getty Images

Ashley Olsen Getty Images

HoYeon Jung In Louis Vuitton.

Emily Blunt In Christopher John Rogers and Bulgari High Monete high jewelry.

Kehlani In R13.

Rebecca Dayan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simon Rex Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Fox Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz Getty Images

Bethann Hardison and Aurora James Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hari Nef Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran Getty Images

Rachel Zegler In Michael Kors.

Paloma Elsesser In Peter Do.

Beverly Johnson Getty Images

Cara Delevingne Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Evan Mock Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza In Thom Browne.

Natasha Poly Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariel Nicholson and Gabriela Hearst Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carolyn Murphy In Proenza Schouler.

Amelia Rami and Edvin Thompson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iman Getty Images

Dapper Dan In Dapper Dan x Gucci.

Demna Gvasalia and Eliza Douglas Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vera Wang Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

J Balvin In Amiri.

Drew Barrymore In Christian Siriano.

Tom Ford Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss In Khaite.

Tommy Dorfman In Coach.

Dove Cameron and Wes Gordon Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eva Chen In Peter Do.

Kelsey Asbille In Lafayette 148.

Kenneth Nicholson In Kenneth Nicholson.

Jameel Mohammed Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A$AP Ferg In Gucci.

Canis Chow and Dao-Yi Chow Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Avani Gregg Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

LaQuan Smith Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe Gosselin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nina Garcia In Gucci.

Rebecca Leigh Longendyke Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blake Gray Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michael Kors Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colm Dillane and Stacey Bendet Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images