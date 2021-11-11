RED CARPET

Every Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2021 CFDA Awards

Zendaya in Vera Wang and Bulgari jewelry.

One of American fashion’s biggest nights of the year, the CFDA Awards were already slated to be a buzzy event as celebs, designers, and more come together to celebrate influential names in the field. It can be expected, though, that conversation between attendees tonight will mostly center around one thing: former Bottega Veneta Creative Director Daniel Lee, who shocked everyone when he announced he will be leaving the brand following a “joint decision to end their collaboration” just hours before the ceremony. After all, Lee was nominated for two awards tonight—International Women’s Designer of the Year and International Men’s Designer of the Year. Perhaps, tomorrow there will be some updated intel as fashion media uncovers the scoop.

In the meantime, however, it’s important to remember that tonight is still about celebration and Emily Blunt is set to host the ceremony, which will honor Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy with the Fashion Icon Award and Face of the Year Award, respectively. Dapper Dan will also make history as the first Black designer to ever receive The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. So, join in on the celebration by checking out what all your favorite stars are wearing on the CFDA Awards red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy
In Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski

In Miu Miu.

Ciara
In Tom Ford.

Precious Lee
Anok Yai
Kid Cudi
Ashley Olsen
HoYeon Jung
In Louis Vuitton.

Emily Blunt
In Christopher John Rogers and Bulgari High Monete high jewelry.

Kehlani
In R13.

Rebecca Dayan
Simon Rex
Julia Fox
Zazie Beetz
Bethann Hardison and Aurora James
Hari Nef
Karrueche Tran
Rachel Zegler
In Michael Kors.

Paloma Elsesser
In Peter Do.

Beverly Johnson
Cara Delevingne
Evan Mock
Aubrey Plaza
In Thom Browne.

Natasha Poly
Ariel Nicholson and Gabriela Hearst
Jeremy O. Harris
Carolyn Murphy
In Proenza Schouler.

Amelia Rami and Edvin Thompson
Iman
Dapper Dan
In Dapper Dan x Gucci.

Demna Gvasalia and Eliza Douglas
Vera Wang
J Balvin
In Amiri.

Drew Barrymore
In Christian Siriano.

Tom Ford
Karlie Kloss
In Khaite.

Tommy Dorfman
In Coach.

Dove Cameron and Wes Gordon
Eva Chen
In Peter Do.

Kelsey Asbille
In Lafayette 148.

Kenneth Nicholson
In Kenneth Nicholson.

Jameel Mohammed
A$AP Ferg
In Gucci.

Canis Chow and Dao-Yi Chow
Avani Gregg
LaQuan Smith
Chloe Gosselin
Nina Garcia
In Gucci.

Rebecca Leigh Longendyke
Blake Gray
Michael Kors
Colm Dillane and Stacey Bendet
Steven Kolb
