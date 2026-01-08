Los Angeles is abuzz with events ahead of Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but few sparkled more than Chanel’s soirée, hosted at Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, January 7. Perhaps it was the Coco Crush fine jewelry collection—the celebrant of the evening—which provided that extra glint. Or maybe it was the A-list attendees, led by newly appointed Chanel fine jewelry ambassador Gracie Abrams, plus Tessa Thompson, Lily Allen, and the most popular man in Hollywood at the moment, Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The Chanel-clad guests arrived to the event feeling like they stepped right into the Coco Crush campaign, which was shot at the storied L.A. hotel. (No word on whether partygoers played hide-and-seek in the Chateau halls à la Abrams, Jennie, and the rest of the campaign cast.) But those who wanted a photo op in front of the vanity-plated Porsche from the video could find it parked outside near the Chanel-branded neon signs.

Inside, an intimate dinner unfolded, where Keri Russell chatted with Thompson and Abrams posed for pictures with Gabbriette. The evening ended with a surprise performance from Allen, who treated guests to songs from her new album, West End Girl. It was a fitting celebration for the jewelry collection, which has remained an integral part of the brand’s watches and fine jewelry division since its debut over a decade ago. See images of all the stars in their Chanel finest—both ready-to-wear and Coco Crush jewels—below.

