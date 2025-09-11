Channing Tatum Earns Cool Dad Status on the Red Carpet

Channing Tatum isn’t just a dad—he’s a cool dad. On Tuesday evening, the actor had a very special plus one accompany him to the premiere of his new film, Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle: his 13-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.

Channing, 45, hit the red carpet in a pared-back take on the men’s suit. The actor wore a double-breasted navy suit, worn unbuttoned and paired with a cream-hued t-shirt and leather dress shoes. Everly, for her part, also dressed up for the occasion. The teen slipped into a classic powder blue gown. Channing, who voices the part of Keizo the “Demon Slayer” in the manga anime series, told reporters that the project earned him “cool dad points” with his daughter. “Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important,” he added.

Tatum welcomed Everly in 2013 with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The couple married in 2009 and separated in 2018, but are on good terms as they co-parent their teenager. Everly also has two siblings, Callum, 5, and Rhiannon, 1, who Dewan welcomed with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

“When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” Tatum told People in 2021, adding, “I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair.”

He continued, “But I jumped with both feet into this magical world and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”