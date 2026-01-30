There are those who tiptoe across the red carpet, favoring familiar silhouettes and easy sparkle. Chappell Roan has never tiptoed.

Since exploding onto the scene with songs like “Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe,” the Tennessee-native has cemented herself as one of the most experimental dressers in all of music. Fearless with color, silhouette, and concept, she consistently turns heads with her fashion choices, whether that means archival Gaultier, animal-inspired prosthetics, or even clothes made from newspaper clippings. That boundary-breaking style translates off the red carpet and onto the stage, too, where Roan regularly performs for her doting fans in everything from sequined bodysuits to full Lady Liberty glam.

Here, relive Roan’s best fashion moments on the red carpet.

2026: The Moment Premiere Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images At the premiere of Charli xcx’s film The Moment, Roan went full retro nurse in a mint green Ilona look. She made the look even more nostalgic with David Bowie-esque eye makeup.

2026: Resonator Awards Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Roan went gothic at the 2026 Resonator Awards, where she received the Harmonizer Award, in a dazzling corset gown with lace accents.

2025: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Read all about it! Roan stepped out to the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in a headline-grabbing newspaper skirt by Efrain Nava and Manny Robertson. She added even more of a showgirl touch by pairing it with a vintage 1940s diamanté rhinestone top and headpiece.

2025: Met Gala Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For her first Met Gala appearance, Roan stood out in this bright pink patchwork suit, designed by Paul Tazewell, that nodded to Black dandyism.

2025: The Daily Front Row Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The star loves a dramatic silhouette, and this off-the-runway McQueen number delivered on that front.

2025: Valentino Couture Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images At Valentino’s couture show in Paris, Roan looked straight out of a romance novel in a romantic ball gown with a sheer skirt.

2025: Oscars After Party Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elton John’s Oscars after party in 2025 called for this smoking suit with a see-through blouse.

2025: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2025 Grammys, Roan went the vintage route in a 2000s Jean Paul Gaultier dress that featured a print inspired by Edgar Degas’s ballerina paintings.

2024: ASCAP Pop Music Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images One of the singer’s more tame looks came at the 2024 ASCAP Awards when she slipped on this simple skirt suit and block heels.

2024: Grammys After Party Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images “This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way to the after party bc she was not invited to the actual Grammys,” Roan wrote on Instagram after wearing this outfit. Roan used a photo from the night as the cover art for her next single “Good Luck, Babe!” It was nomianted for both Song and Record of the year at the following Grammys.

2024: Spotify Best New Artist Party Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images While Roan’s LBD is certainly interesting, it was her hoof shoes that did the heavy lifting here.