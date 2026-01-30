Chappell Roan Puts the Strait Jacket on Life Support

The strait jacket is, by design, a constricting garment. But leave it to Chappell Roan to liberate it on the red carpet. At the star-studded The Moment premiere in Los Angeles last night, the Grammy winner leaned fully into camp, reimagining the restrictive garment as a sort of pop spectacle.

Roan slipped into a custom mint green Ilona dress for the occasion. Dubbed by the brand as the “straight” dress, the design features a high turtleneck, padded hip inserts, and exposed stitching. Instead of restraints across the front à la a traditional strait jacket, Roan’s outfit had laces running up the back. The dress closed up with horizontal ties.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Roan committed fully to the mint-hued vision, extending the palette across every detail. She paired the look with a padded top hat—an off-kilter nod to nostalgic nurse imagery—simple heels, and custom gloves by Zana Bayne. Roan’s makeup choices, blush-stained cheeks, David Bowie-esque eyeshadow, and a dark lip, were the final touches.

There’s always been a playfulness to Roan’s red carpet style, whether she’s in vintage 2000s Gaultier or pannier-style skirts made from newspaper clippings. It’s likely she’ll take that same style of dressing to the Grammys on Sunday, where she’s slated to presented the Best New Artist award.