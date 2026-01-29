Brat was the soundtrack to late nights out and the anxious panics of the mornings after, and Charli xcx always dressed the part. Wuthering Heights is about a tortured love affair in the world of 19th century English nobles, and Charli has updated her wardrobe to match. The singer, who provided original music for Emerald Fennell’s new film adaptation, stepped out at the premiere last night that was less Brat, and more Brontë.

Joining stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, Charli tried her hand at era-appropriate dressing in a Vivienne Westwood gown. Designed in a gauzy chiffon fabric, the piece boasted two bustles at the hips, details that almost resembled the pannier skirts worn by Victorian women in the 18th century—albeit very dramatically. The dress’s top half featured Westwood’s signature corsetry while the skirt was just as voluminous at the hips. Charli finished her look with tousled black curls and antique diamonds from Darius.

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before the premiere, Charli joined Robbie and Elordi for a photo call at the historic Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills. The singer paired a vintage John Galliano lace top from 2003 with an open-knit black skirt by Saint Laurent. The ensemble carried much of the same brooding romance of her premiere look, and had similarities to the wardrobe Robbie has been establishing, too.

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although director Emerald Fennell approached Charli to create one song for Wuthering Heights, the pop star wound up creating an entire album. The album’s two singles thus fur “House” and “Chains of Love” are not only a sonic departure from Brat, but a visual ones, as well. Both of the song’s visuals are dark, romantic, and a touch dreary—a far cry from the club-ready aesthetics of her previous album.

She knows how to dress for The Moment.