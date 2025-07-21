Charli xcx Turned Her Wedding Day Into a Rave With Two Bridal Looks

Turn’s out everything is romantic for Charli xcx. On Saturday July 19, the Brat star tied the knot with her long-time partner and The 1975 drummer, George Daniel, during an intimate ceremony in London. Naturally, Charli and Daniel didn’t just celebrate by saying “I do.” They followed up the ceremony with a late-night rave in east London.

Forgoing her usual Brat uniform, Charli slipped into a surprisingly classic wedding look for the occasion: Vivienne Westwood’s Nova Cora mini dress. The corseted piece featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and an elegant skirt that cascaded from the waist and hips. A short train at the back offered another formal bridal touch to the ensemble as did the singer’s long, sheer veil and white slingback shoes. To finish everything off, Charli wore a pair of large black glasses, styled her hair casually past her shoulders, and held onto a bouquet of white flowers.

After saying their vows and posing for photos with friends and family outside Hackney Town Hall, the newly-married duo then made their way to a local Italian spot where they enjoyed a meal (and some cigarettes) outside. Guests included Charli’s parents and Daniel’s The 1975 bandmates, minus frontman Matty Healy.

The couple reportedly rented out the entire eatery as a nod to their second wedding celebration in southern Italy later this summer.

In true Brat style, Charli wasn’t going to let the moment pass by without some late-night dancing. The singer switched her Vivienne Westwood for another high-fashion bridal look—this one, from Saint Laurent, had a more free-flowing silhouette than her previous dress. It was designed with ruffles, long sleeves, and a slight sheer effect. Daniel, meanwhile, traded his tuxedo for a relaxed shirt and navy trousers for the party, which featured martinis, trays of cigarettes, and DJ sets from the happy couple.

According to sources, Charli and George’s second wedding party in Sicily will be just as much of a riot. “Charli and George said they wanted a massive party,” an insider said, saying “there are no restrictions on when the bar has to close, so it can go on all night.”