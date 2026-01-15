Chase Infiniti Is the 2026 Awards Season’s Breakout Fashion Star

Chase Infiniti’s ascent has been nothing short of meteoric. The actor made her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a remarkable first film credit by any measure, and promptly found herself in the thick of awards season conversation. The performance has already garnered Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as a spot in W’s Best Performances issue, right alongside her co-stars and industry veterans Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn.

Offscreen, Infiniti’s rise has been just as striking. Working with styling duo Wayman and Micah, she’s distinguished herself as one of the 2026 awards season’s most compelling dressers. A friendship with Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière has meant that the actor is almost always outfitted in the French brand, whether that means a mirrored two-piece look at the Globes, or a draped, ab-baring dress for the Critics Choice. In between Louis Vuitton’s structured designs, Infiniti works fashion-favorite brands, like Altuzarra, Alaïa, and Christopher John Rogers, into her red carpet arsenal.

Below, take in Infiniti’s best looks so far.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The actor made a convincing case for the peplum in this two-piece skirt look by Alaïa.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a crochet Oscar de la Renta look, Infiniti put her spin on naked dressing at the 2026 National Board of Review Gala in New York City.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Infiniti’s debut Golden Globes called for this mirrored Louis Vuitton bustier, a velvet column skirt, and jewels by De Beers.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At W’s Best Performances party, Infiniti opted for a fitted butter yellow dress complete with a high-low skirt.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor’s Altuzarra dress was covered head-to-toe in floral appliqués.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the AFI Awards, Infiniti paired her structured Oscar de la Renta mini dress with clear high heels.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Infiniti wore another Carolina Herrera look to the 2026 New York Film Critics Circle Awards. This one was designed with black-and-white ruffles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Critics Choice Awards, the first major red carpet of the awards season, Infiniti made quite the entrance in this two-piece Louis Vuitton look.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Another peplum top, designed by Christopher John Rogers, was paired with billowing palazzo pants.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Infiniti’s fitted black dress at the Gotham Awards in New York City was made interesting by long cut-outs at the waist.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The skirt on this white Louis Vuitton dress exploded with structure.