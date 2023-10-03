Cher Talks H&M x Rabanne and Taking Fashion Cues From Her Boyfriend

Cher has become the unofficial style queen of fashion week in recent seasons, showing up—and dressing up—for shows like Ann Demeulemeester, Valentino, Balmain, and more. So it came as no surprise when the star appeared in Paris on October 2nd as the special guest for H&M’s party marking the announcement of Rabanne as its next designer collaboration. The glittering gathering, which took place at Silencio, was packed to the brim with Jared Leto, Iris Law, and even a performance by Robyn.

Cher is hard at work promoting her upcoming album out later this month (dubbed Christmas–her first album with original material in ten years). But what does one of fashion’s most iconic dressers look forward to most at fashion week? This season, it was Ann Demeulemeester, which the singer tells us she missed due to the Parisian traffic. “I’m a huge fan of hers and I have all of her clothes,” she said. “Paris Fashion Week is always exciting, and this is my first anniversary with my boyfriend, who I met here.”

Jared Leto, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Julien Dossena, Elle Fanning, and Ann-Sofie Johansson. Courtesy of H&M x Rabanne

Ashley Graham and Elle Fanning Courtesy of H&M x Rabanne

Courtesy of H&M x Rabanne

Wearing a vintage-style military jacket with matching pants and a silver chainmail top from H&M’s Rabanne collection at the party, Cher has always represented the best of experimental dressing. (Think: her many Bob Mackie moments and an unforgettable Met Gala dress or two.) But her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, has provided Cher with a dose of style inspiration. “Alexander would probably be the person that’s most inspirational as far as style—I’m not kidding,” she said. “I’ve been wearing my jeans and pants longer, and of course it’s from him. On the cover of my upcoming album, my jeans are so long.”

And while Cher wore tailored black slacks to the party, it turns out her personal fashion choices of late have been led by casual comfort. “I’m in jeans and leggings a lot of the time,” she noted. But don’t expect to see her in flats any time soon. “Oh, I’m not a flat girl,” the star said. “I’ll take a lug sole, but you’ve got to have a heel on it. Not necessarily a high heel—it’s just got to be something.”

The one thing she’ll never, ever wear? “Something that looks like Little House on the Prairie,” she said. “That’s never going to happen. Unless I do a movie, because there’s nothing about that kind of clothing that’s me.”

Rianne Van Rompaey Courtesy of H&M x Rabanne

Alton Mason Courtesy of H&M x Rabanne

Robyn performed at the party. Courtesy of H&M x Rabanne

As glasses clinked late into the night, it became easy to see why Cher is the ultimate H&M Rabanne muse—after all, she’s worn vintage Paco Rabanne on multiple past album covers. “I wear a lot of my own vintage, too, because I don’t really care so much where I get my clothes. I only care what they look like,” she said. “The dimensions, for me, are really important. I like to wear things that come to my bust and my waist—or a little above my waist. My ideal silhouette, in my mind, is always long on the bottom and shorter on the top.” The new H&M Rabanne collection includes just that—as well as chainmail tops and dresses, supersize sequin bags, and the signature boho glamazon pieces true to creative director Julien Dossena’s aesthetic. The line launches in select stores and online at hm.com on Nov. 9th, 2023.