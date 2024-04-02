Cher and Meryl Streep’s go-to shopping spot? Their own closets, of course. For the iHeart Radio Music Awards last night, the icons proved that sometimes what you already own is good enough.

Cher, who was honored with the Icon Award at the Los Angeles event, proved she’s well-versed in sustainable fashion. She re-wore her trusty pair of Chrome Hearts cargo pants styled with a rhinestone top from Dolce & Gabbana, silver jewelry, and her signature jet black waves.

If this Chrome Hearts grail looks familiar, it’s likely because Cher has made a habit of wearing them for a variety of high-profile events. She even poked fun at her outfit repeating tendencies while accepting her award. “There are people, probably some place, who have said, ‘Doesn’t that bitch have more than one pair of pants?’ I’ve had these pants for forty years,” she told the crowd. Though, perhaps with a bit of hyperbole. Chrome Hearts was only founded thirty-six years ago.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Cher most recently sported the pair to a Messika event in September as well as back in 2021 and 2013. The musician has long been a Chrome Hearts fan and even presented its co-founder, Richard Stark, with a CFDA award in 1993. Her outfit back then? Custom Chrome Hearts, of course.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Streep, who introduced the “Believe” singer during the awards show, also dabbled in a bit of wardrobe recycling on Monday night. The actress slipped into a plunging Grecian gown from Lanvin that she styled with towering gold heels. Her dress was designed with a series of snap closures down the front, which Streep unbuttoned for a more low-cut silhouette compared to when she last wore the piece.

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Back in 2015, Streep showcased her Lanvin dress, which she styled with chandelier earrings and a gold clutch, during a gala in New York City. Like Cher and Stark, Streep formed a close bond with the French brand’s creative director, the late Alber Elbaz.

The sort of Mamma Mia franchise co-stars have been outfitted by fashion’s leading designers over the years, so it’s natural that their closets would be brimming with holy grail pieces like these. And as they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.