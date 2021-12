Prada cardigan, blouse, and skirt with slip; Cartier earrings and bracelet; Marc Jacobs shoes. Gucci jacket, shirt, and pants; Cartier ring. INFO 1/2

Celine by Hedi Slimane turtleneck and pants; Cartier earrings and necklace. Hermès dress; Cartier earrings; Gucci shoes; stylist’s own vintage belt and tights. INFO 1/2

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello turtleneck and skirt; Cartier necklace and ring. Louis Vuitton dress; Cartier necklace. INFO 1/2

Giorgio Armani jumpsuit; Prada blouse; stylist’s own slip skirt. Proenza Schouler coat; Alaïa dress; Cartier earrings and necklace; Loewe shoes. INFO 1/2

Hair by Dylan Chavles for Oribe at MA World Group; makeup by Raisa Flowers for MAC Cosmetics at EDMA; manicure by Eri Handa for Chanel Le Vernis at Home Agency. Model: Lexi Boling at Heroes New York. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Lighting Technician: Jean Pierre Bonnet; Lighting Assistant: Alicia Shi; Photo Assistant: Dimitriy Levdanski; Digital Technician: Ryan Liu; Retouching: Frisian Post; Fashion Assistant: Dunya Korobova.