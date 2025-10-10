You’ve heard of “wrong shoe” theory, so let Chloë Sevigny float the idea of the “wrong layering” theory by you. At the Rimowa store opening in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood last night, the perennial It Girl presented a not-so-average take on how to bundle up for the cold weather.

Sevigny’s layering play centered on three stacked blouses. The base, a speckled black top, took a back seat to an electric violet polo and a baby pink camisole. Though, she didn’t just place them precisely over the next. She let the neckline of her purple polo fold over the pink cami, which was worn on the diagonal.

Over top, Sevigny slipped on an oversized leather coat—a staple of the fall season, of course—to balance out her unconventional layers. The quirk continued down below with a black check midi-skirt that was spliced right along the thigh area to reveal a hint of skin. Caramel brown riding boots and Miu Miu’s Arcadie bag finished Sevigny’s look.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s a very distinct image that comes to mind when the term “fall layering” is brought up. It’s crisp, structured trenches worn with a knit sweater thrown over the shoulders. It’s Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner’s supple, minimal outerwear. And while, yes, those are great (and the popular styles among the fashion girls of today), Sevigny presented something tailor-made for the Downtown crowd last night.

She turned classic fall propositions on their head. Instead of covering up a basic t-shirt in a muted hue with a knit sweater as most do, she let them stand on their own. Then there was her play with gingham, one of fall’s most enduring patterns. The print is traditionally found on, say, a scarf or a floor-length prairie dress. In Sevigny’s case, she wore it on her skirt—but few would be brave enough to wear said skirt with a big slit at the front, let alone with a bubblegum pink shirt placed over top.

But, then again, Sevigny has never played by the rules when it comes to dressing—regardless of the season.