When it comes to giving the younger generation a proper fashion education, it’s always best to start them young. And when Chloë Sevigny is doing the schooling, that means a facilitating a red carpet debut for a 6-year-old.

On July 8, the actor and eternal style icon arrived to the Los Angeles premiere of The Five-Star Weekend with an unexpected date: her son, Vanja. Sevigny wore a butter-yellow gown with a thigh-slit and fitted, draped bodice. The off-the-shoulder silhouette was layered atop a ruched white blouse with imperfect scalloped edges. She finished the look with black pointed-toe sling-backs, a citrine clutch and a bold red lip. The asymmetrical gown featured a long train, which trailed on the floor behind her. Of course, a true fashion savant knows that dressing well means taking practicality into account. So, she enlisted a special plus one to assist.

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“Baby’s first premiere,” she captioned a photo on Instagram, showing her en route to the event with her son in tow. For his part, he wore an all-black outfit with an unzipped Gap sweater, sunglasses and a gold necklace. (He styled himself, she told reporters.)

Premiering on July 9 on Peacock, The Five-Star Weekend is a drama series that stars Sevigny alongside Jennifer Garner, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall and D’Arcy Carden. It follows best-selling food author (Garner) who finds herself feeling lost, so she hosts a luxurious getaway weekend in Nantucket with friends from different walks of life. Things, of course, go awry.

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On the red carpet however, the drama was brought by Vanja. According to Sevigny, the adorable train-holding appearance was all his idea. “I was like, I shouldn’t take him on the carpet,” she said in an interview. “But he wouldn’t take no for an answer.” She then mused about his style inspiration for the evening. “At first it was kind of a Ninja thing, and now it’s translating into something else.” Experimentation, niche references and singular self-expression—that’s the only way to do it when your mom is the queen of cool.