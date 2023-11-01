It’s always a delight when celebrities establish relationships with fashion houses—but Christine Baranski and Thom Browne seem to take that bond rather seriously. For just about every public appearance as of late, the actress is usually shielding herself in oversized sunglasses while decked out in some sort of tailoring from the American brand. And on Monday evening, Baranski proved once again that no one pulls off TB suiting quite like she does.

Baranski stepped out for the brand’s 20th anniversary celebration in New York City alongside a star-studded guest list that included Jenna Ortega, Evan Mock, and Jenna Lyons, among others. While everyone was decked out in Browne signatures, Baranski made quite the statement with her look. She wore a two-toned suit set that consisted of a power blazer and ankle-length gray pants. The pieces were fairly simple, but what really made things special was how Baranski carried them—the nonchalant pose, the bold lip, the coiffed bob.

What also helped propel Baranksi’s look beyond traditional tailoring was her choice of accessories. Her cat-eye glasses and pearl earrings added a touch of elegance to things while her choice of pointed ballet flats brought a modern edge (though we would have loved to see her in a pair of the brand’s towering runway heels).

Courtesy of Thom Browne

To round the look out, Baranksi went with a sleek white button down, a black tie, and a gray mini bag that she carried in her hand. While Browne is known for his uniform designs (he began his brand by reconstructing mens officewear after all), when Baranski wears the brand, there’s almost a clockwork-like effect to things. She rarely changes things up, and why would she?

Case in point: her 2022 Met Gala look. While, yes, her look had some added drama for the event’s step and repeat—a corseted dress shirt, dramatic cape, and maxi skirt—it still possessed the same effortlessly chic feel as her most recent. Oh, and how could she forget her signature lip and sunglasses combination.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

More recently in February, Baranski attended the brand’s New York Fashion Week show sporting another suit set, this one in a mismatched, monochrome print. Still, even in paisley, you’ll be hard pressed to find someone who serves harder in a Thom Browne suit than Baranski.