Wall Street was positively packed with celebrities on Sunday morning, when Balenciaga’s Demna migrated the house’s reliably starry front rows to the New York Stock Exchange for its money-themed resort 2023 showing. Megan Thee Stallion, Frank Ocean, Kanye “Ye” West, Pharrell Williams, Offset, Chloë Sevigny, and Alexa Demie all swapped places with the floor traders, and that’s just to name a few. But even in such company, one attendee stood out in particular: Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who swapped out her usual glitzy wardrobe for a black dress with built in gloves, futuristic sunglasses, and stiletto boots that reached nearly up to her waist.

The 33-year-old reality TV star was evidently thrilled that high fashion had welcomed her into its ranks. She posted no less than five Instagram carousels proving that she’d gotten up close to Ye, Marc Jacobs, and Anna Wintour, and even a video documenting the fact that she apparently exchanged numbers with J Balvin. Making sure they got the most eyeballs, she diligently commented more than two dozen hashtags along the lines of “#newyorkstyle” and “#fashionblogger” on the post with her most dramatic pose.

While Quinn’s appearance was fully unexpected, a closer look at Demna’s vision for resort 2023 makes it easy to see why he would think to extend the invitation. The show was about money being “the biggest fetish in the world,” he told the Business of Fashion—hence the latex masks obscuring many of the models’ faces. And well, what’s more indicative of that than the runaway success of a reality show about real estate brokers hawking ultra-luxe L.A. properties to the wealthiest of wealthy?