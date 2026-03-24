Ciara Proves Good Style Runs in the Family

At the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s annual gala, where the industry quite literally gathers to invest in its future, Ciara and Russell Wilson made the case that their fashion legacy isn’t going anywhere. Arriving at The Glasshouse in New York alongside their two eldest children, Sienna and Future, the couple coordinated in head-to-toe Willy Chavarria looks.

The entire family opted for cohesive takes on elevated workwear codes. Ciara paired billowing, high-waisted trousers, a Chavarria hero item with a structured collared shirt. To accessorize, she wore rectangular eye glasses and attached a black cap to the waistline of her pants. Russell also embraced the workwear theme, slipping into an untucked Oxford shirt, green khakis, and black puddle boots. The couple’s little ones took after mom and dad with their outfits.

Sienna, 8, chose a white knit jumper paired with a black mini skirt while Future, 11, went ultra-casual in a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Ciara and Russell were honored at the event, which supports undergraduate students through scholarships, internships, mentorship, and career networking opportunities. During her speech, Ciara spoke to students about the importance of embracing challenges, which she called “just your beauty marks in the making.” Wilson echoed that statement, saying “I think it first starts with showing people that your language matters and what you say to yourself and what you say to others matters.”

They were joined by a roster of industry leaders also recognized for their impact, including Law Roach, Jeremy Pope, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and Travis Scott, the latter of whom made a surprise appearance.

As the night celebrated fashion’s future, Ciara and Russell made clear theirs was already sitting front row.