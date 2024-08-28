Claudia Schiffer’s teen daughter Cosima Vaughn not only inherited her mom’s penchant for striking blonde hair, but her chic fashion sense, too. Yesterday, the rarely-seen mother-daughter duo were spotted in Manhattan while doing a bit of shopping.

Claudia and Cosima were seen exiting SoHo’s streetwear headquarters Kith, on Tuesday afternoon. The German-born stunner led the way, wearing a printed sun dress with a plunging front and whimsical puff sleeves. She accessorized her look with a wicker bucket bag, gladiator-style sandals, and white shades. Cosima, 14, meanwhile tapped into her Gen Z instincts. She wore baggy, low-rise jeans that she styled with a brown belt. From there, she slipped into a navy blue tee and an on-trend pair of pink ballet flats. Naturally, both Claudia and Cosima wore their long, blonde hair in tousled styles.

Cosima is the youngest of Claudia’s three children. She also shares Caspar, 21, and Clementine, 19, with her director husband Matthew Vaughn. The famously private family usually lives a quiet life in Vaughn’s native England.

Christopher Peterson

Claudia, who rose to stardom on the ’90s runways, has opened up in the past about how motherhood has made her take a step back from her career endeavors. “I come from a big family and I always wanted to have kids of my own,” she said in 2012, shortly after the birth of Cosima. “Before I met Matthew I worked non-stop. But once we got together suddenly a whole new world seemed to open up.”

In a 2023 essay penned for The Guardian, Claudia discussed her relationship with her two daughters who she said treat her staggering designer archive as a “vintage shop.”

“I have kept so many pieces over the years, including my Valentino wedding dress,” the supermodel wrote. “My daughters are now starting to wear my vintage pieces too, but in a style of their own. I love watching how they put together outfits. Wardrobe sharing, swapping and preloved seems second nature to my daughters’ generation.”