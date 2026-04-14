All the Best Fashion Moments From Coachella 2026

It seems like everyone has an opinion on Coachella this year. According to the online masses, the influencers did too much, but Justin Bieber didn’t do enough. The crowds were underwhelming, and the attendees overprivileged. Social media is overflowing as everyone dissects all the brand trips, guest appearances, and mic levels (were they on at all?). But we’re going to leave all those discussions to the “experts.” Instead, we’re here to talk about the clothes. Because while Coachella may be a music festival, it has also become another opportunity for artists to flex their fashion chops, and this year, the performers took it to another level. Sabrina Carpenter set the bar with multiple Dior-provided outfit changes during her night one headlining performance. Bieber, meanwhile, placed himself on the entire other end of the spectrum when he spent his entire set in a hoodie and shorts (though one could call the removal of his sweatshirt a sort of Bieber-level “reveal”). In between those two extremes, we had looks from Sombr, Katseye, and Addison Rae, as well as many of the artists who snuck into the lineup in the form of guest spots. So, if you didn’t have the opportunity—or desire—to head to the desert last weekend, we’re rounding up all the Coachella looks from round one so you can enjoy them from the comfort of your couch. No camping necessary.

Sabrina Carpenter Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter was decked out in custom Dior for her headlining Coachella performance. In addition to this sequined mini dress with draped chiffon sleeves, Jonathan Anderson also created multiple other looks for the popstar. Everything she wore during her set, including the red mini, white two-piece, and lace body suit, was made for her by Dior.

Justin Bieber Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Unlike Carpenter, who had many outfit changes throughout her set, Justin Bieber kept his wardrobe very simple. The singer began his headlining performance in an oversized pink hoodie from his own brand, Skylrk, and baggy shorts by Lu’u Dan. He completed the ensemble with Loewe Bobby lug-soled boots and a grey, cropped tee, which he revealed halfway through the performance.

Karol G Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karol G was one who took advantage of the big career moment and rocked many different looks throughout her performance. The highlight, though, was undoubtedly the colorful custom Etro set featuring a tassle-adorned skirt and topped with a feathered Luar headpiece.

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images The Colombian singer also dripped in gold in this chain-heavy set by Michael Schmidt Studios.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this silver set (also by Michael Schmidt Studios) gave high fashion Flintstones.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This white outfit was contrasted by the ruffled sleeves, which represented the colors of the Colombian flag.

Becky G Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clearly, Becky G got the colorful memo. She joined Karol onstage in a green and blue look featuring fishnet pants and a beaded top.

Addison Rae Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Addison Rae kicked off her set in a gray corseted dress with a tulle skirt from Miss Claire Sullivan.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She later removed the dress to reveal a red latex Agent Provocateur set, which she topped with a matching Ruslan Baginskiy hat.

PinkPantheress Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images PinkPantheress also wore custom Miss Claire Sullivan, though she later took off the red, white, and blue tulle skirt to reveal blue leggings underneath.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pink stuck to her patriotic color scheme and changed into a red bandage dress and one-legged blue tights.

Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images At one point, Pink went even more casual and threw on a blue jacket, oversized jeans, and Ugg ballet sneakers.

Ethel Cain Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ethel Cain also got the Dior treatment. She performed her set in custom black denim pinstripe overalls featuring the classic C and D logo on the straps.

Sombr Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sombr looked very much like the classic rocker in a custom Valentino ensemble featuring a rock-studded leather jacket and pants a top a lace long sleeve.

Slayyyter Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Unsurprisingly, Slayyyter opted to DIY her Coachella look, which she completed with a bedazzled “Worst Girl at Coachella” trucker hat.

Maria Zardoya Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The Puerto Rican-American singer looked like an absolute angel in custom McQueen. She wore an ivory sherling bolero on top of a corset and spiral-cut skirt.

FKA Twigs Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images FKA Twigs wore a feather-covered Guvanch look during her set.

Katseye Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Despite the many colors and patterns of their La Lune looks, Katseye still managed to coordinate their outfits (with help from their custom Stand Oil boots).

Central Cee Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Central Cee looked comfy in a custom Gap zip-up featuring the work “Cap,” Union Jack-adorned denim shorts also courtesy of Gap, and a Louis Vuitton belt.

Fakemink Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Fakemink took the stage in a white tee and sparkly Hedi Slimane-era Dior Homme jeans with a Burberry scarf tied around his waist.

Young Thug Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Atlanta rapper wore a jersey from his own brand, Sp5der, along with studded, snake print pants.

Julian Casablancas VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images No, The Strokes’s frontman wasn’t wearing an Amazon Prime t-shirt, but one that boasted the word “Crime” from Villainous New York.

Meg Mills Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Turnstile Guitarist wore a Chopova Lowena skirt for the band’s performance.