Whether she’s captivating audiences on the big screen or performing for packed crowds, Coco Jones is no stranger to the spotlight. The South Carolina-born, Tennessee-raised singer and actress made her mark on the entertainment industry at age 14, with a starring role in the 2012 Disney film, Let It Shine. Almost a decade later, Jones landed her biggest role to date—playing the iconic Hilary Banks in Bel-Air, Peacock’s adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She isn’t just showcasing her talents on the screen, though. Jones released her major label debut EP What I Didn’t Tell You in 2023 (which later spawned a collaboration with Justin Timberlake) and was crowned Best New Artist at the BET Awards the same year.

In her time spent in the public eye, Jones has never backed down from making a statement on the red carpet. She’s gravitated towards glitzy brands like PatBo, Zuhair Murad, and LaQuan Smith and seems to favor cut-outs, sequins, and daring slits in many of her looks. Needless to say, the star’s style has come a long way since her Disney Channel days. Below, revisit Coco Jones’ best red carpet moments, from Let It Shine to Bel-Air.

2023: ESPYS ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Jones attended the 2023 ESPYS in a diamond-studded, cut-out PatBo dress.

2023: BET Awards Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images Taking home the award for Best New Artist, Jones dazzled in this sequin Laquan Smith number and Hanut Singh jewelry for the 2023 BET Awards.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The actress and singer made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in an asymmetrical Valdrin Sahiti gown.

2023: NAACP Image Awards Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Jones donned this black fitted dress, complete with a daring side slit and ab-baring cut-out, to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

2023: Billboard Women In Music Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the Billboard Women In Music event, Jones looked straight out of the 2000s in this matching two-piece set.

2023: iHeartRadio Music Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jones opted for another PatBo dress for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, this one, complete with daring cut-outs and intricate embellishments.

2023: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images The star looked as good as gold in this Zuhair Murad gown for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

2023: Bel-Air Season 2 Premiere Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jones kept things rather simple for the Bel-Air season 2 premiere, wearing a black halter dress and silver heels.

2023: Spotify Best New Artist Event Mark Von Holden/Variety/Getty Images Jones continued her cut-out streak at a Spotify event in an extremely cropped top, low-rise maxi skirt, and coordinating opera gloves.

2022: GQ Men Of The Year Party Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the GQ Men Of The Year Party, Jones stole the show in a black fitted gown and velvet gloves.

2022: Avatar: The Way of Water Premiere FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Jones’ one-shoulder gown for the Avatar: The Way of Water was fairly simple, aside from exposed stitch and cut-out detailing at the waist.

2022: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jones’ sculptural, graphic Annakiki gown was one of the standout looks of the 2022 American Music Awards.

2022: Bel-Air Premiere Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jones mixed things up for the Bel-Air premiere with this glittering purple cut-out number.

2022: Costume Designers Guild Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The star looked straight out of a fairytale in this blush pink gown complete with a tulle skirt and tiered bodice for the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images This red sheer and lace dress was the outfit of choice for Jones to attend the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

2022: Soul Train Music Awards Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images The artist once again opted for dramatic opera gloves, which she paired with a fitted mermaid-style skirt and strapless bodice, for the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards.

2022: BET Awards Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Jones packed on the sparkle in this crystallized mini skirt and strappy bandeau for the 2022 BET Awards.

2022: Billboard Women in Music Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images The musician’s ruched green and blue dress from Ndigo Studio coordinated perfectly with the light purple carpet at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event.

2022: Vanity Fair A Night For Young Hollywood Party Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though she was sans cut-outs for a 2022 Vanity Fair party, Jones still looked as sultry as ever in a deep green peplum dress and overcoat.

2021: Sacrifice Premiere Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jones’s bubblegum pink mini dress for the Sacrifice premiere would’ve been perfect for Barbie.

2019: Beautycon Festival Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The South Carolina-native kept things casual for the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, wearing vented leather pants and a cropped turtleneck.

2017: Grammy Afterparty Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Then 19-year-old Jones attended a 2017 Grammy afterparty in a classic below-the-knee dress and nude heels.

2016: Radio Disney Music Awards David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star went print-heavy in this multi-color mini dress for the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards.

2014: Kids' Choice Awards picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images At the 2014 Kids’ Choice Awards, Jones opted for a floral pencil skirt, bright yellow bandeau top, and blue heels.

2012: Disney Channel Worldwide Kids Upfront Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images A pre-teen Jones wore a frilly ivory dress layered underneath a cropped jacket for a 2012 Disney Channel event.