No One Does Red Carpet Style Quite Like Colman Domingo
In a world of very basic men’s fashion, Colman Domingo’s red carpet style is a breath of fresh air. The actor very rarely opts for the types of traditional (verging on boring) suits considered standard on the red carpet. Instead, he prefers something more statement-making—perhaps a theatrical cape, some retro-inspired accessories, or even a pair of high-waisted trousers with a flare. That’s probably why the actor has taken such a liking to Alessandro Michele’s playful Valentino designs.
Domingo’s fashion star really began to rise after he appeared in the hit HBO series Euphoria—he played the role of Ali, a recovering addict and mentor to Zendaya’s Rue. It was then that the actor refined his red carpet style, popping up to events like the Emmys and Golden Globes in designs from top labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci. Oscar-nominated turns in Rustin and Sing Sing, only helped further cement Domingo’s status as one of the best-dressed men in all of Hollywood. Here, look through the top highlights of Colman Domingo’s red carpet fashion.
2025: SAG Awards
Since Alessandro Michele took over the reins at Valentino, the Italian brand has been a go-to for Domingo. The actor opted for a full Valentino look at the 2025 SAG Awards.
2025: BAFTA Awards
Domingo ditched a suit jacket at the 2025 BAFTAs in favor of this bold Versace coat.
2025: Santa Barbara Film Festival
Domingo’s color-blocked Marni outfit brought a casual twist to the traditional men’s suit.
2025: Critics’ Choice Awards
Monochrome was the choice for Domingo at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards when he chose a chocolate brown Boss look.
2025: Golden Globe Awards
All suits (this one by Valentino) don’t need a tie, according to Domingo.
2025: Palm Springs Film Festival
Domingo took a risk that paid off with this pattern-clashing Valentino look that he wore with sheer gloves.
2024: LACMA Art+Film Gala
Logomania never looked this good.
2024: Academy Museum Gala
Domingo was one of the early fans of Alessandro Michele’s Valentino when he wore this look (animal bag included) to the Academy Museum Gala in 2024.
2024: BET Awards
The actor’s Ferrari Design suit was pure liquid magic.
2024: Met Gala
Domingo tapped New York favorite Willy Chavarria to design his 2024 Met Gala look.
2024: Academy Awards
Domingo was early to the flare trousers trend when he wore bell-bottom Louis Vuitton pants to the 2024 Oscars.
2024: SAG Awards
As if pink suiting wasn’t enough of a risk, Domingo’s Off-White look was jazzed up with harness-like details along the lapels.
2024: BAFTA Awards
’80s-inspired suits like this high-waisted Boss number are a Domingo signature.
2024: Emmy Awards
Domingo blinged out his longline Louis Vuitton coat at the 2024 Emmys with a gold brooch.
2024: Critics’ Choice Awards
Forget the Mob Wife trend, Domingo looked like an entire Mob Boss in a mustard yellow Valentino couture look at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.
2024: Golden Globe Awards
The actor looked dapper in Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Golden Globes.
2023: Gotham Awards
The yellow hue of Domingo’s pants certainly popped against his black Ralph Lauren suit jacket.
2023: The Color Purple Premiere
Burgundy is the color du jour of the fashion world right now, but Domingo’s Louis Vuitton outfit was ahead of the curve in 2023.
2023: Golden Globe Awards
Domingo made a relatively simple Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo special with all-over embroidery in silver.
2022: Creative Arts Emmy Awards
You’ll never find Domingo wearing a boring suit. Look no further than this cropped Dolce & Gabbana outfit he wore to the 2022 Emmys.
2022: Euphoria Premiere
For the Euphoria premiere in 2022, Domingo went with a very baggy Zegna suit in sky blue.
2021: Academy Awards
Domingo, in a bright pink Atelier Versace outfit, was hard to miss at the 2021 Oscars.