No One Does Red Carpet Style Quite Like Colman Domingo

In a world of very basic men’s fashion, Colman Domingo’s red carpet style is a breath of fresh air. The actor very rarely opts for the types of traditional (verging on boring) suits considered standard on the red carpet. Instead, he prefers something more statement-making—perhaps a theatrical cape, some retro-inspired accessories, or even a pair of high-waisted trousers with a flare. That’s probably why the actor has taken such a liking to Alessandro Michele’s playful Valentino designs.

Domingo’s fashion star really began to rise after he appeared in the hit HBO series Euphoria—he played the role of Ali, a recovering addict and mentor to Zendaya’s Rue. It was then that the actor refined his red carpet style, popping up to events like the Emmys and Golden Globes in designs from top labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci. Oscar-nominated turns in Rustin and Sing Sing, only helped further cement Domingo’s status as one of the best-dressed men in all of Hollywood. Here, look through the top highlights of Colman Domingo’s red carpet fashion.

2025: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Since Alessandro Michele took over the reins at Valentino, the Italian brand has been a go-to for Domingo. The actor opted for a full Valentino look at the 2025 SAG Awards.

2025: BAFTA Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Domingo ditched a suit jacket at the 2025 BAFTAs in favor of this bold Versace coat.

2025: Santa Barbara Film Festival JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Domingo’s color-blocked Marni outfit brought a casual twist to the traditional men’s suit.

2025: Critics’ Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/WWD/Getty Images Monochrome was the choice for Domingo at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards when he chose a chocolate brown Boss look.

2025: Golden Globe Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images All suits (this one by Valentino) don’t need a tie, according to Domingo.

2025: Palm Springs Film Festival Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Domingo took a risk that paid off with this pattern-clashing Valentino look that he wore with sheer gloves.

2024: LACMA Art+Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Logomania never looked this good.

2024: Academy Museum Gala VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Domingo was one of the early fans of Alessandro Michele’s Valentino when he wore this look (animal bag included) to the Academy Museum Gala in 2024.

2024: BET Awards Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images The actor’s Ferrari Design suit was pure liquid magic.

2024: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Domingo tapped New York favorite Willy Chavarria to design his 2024 Met Gala look.

2024: Academy Awards Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Domingo was early to the flare trousers trend when he wore bell-bottom Louis Vuitton pants to the 2024 Oscars.

2024: SAG Awards Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images As if pink suiting wasn’t enough of a risk, Domingo’s Off-White look was jazzed up with harness-like details along the lapels.

2024: BAFTA Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images ’80s-inspired suits like this high-waisted Boss number are a Domingo signature.

2024: Emmy Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Domingo blinged out his longline Louis Vuitton coat at the 2024 Emmys with a gold brooch.

2024: Critics’ Choice Awards Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Forget the Mob Wife trend, Domingo looked like an entire Mob Boss in a mustard yellow Valentino couture look at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2024: Golden Globe Awards CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images The actor looked dapper in Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Golden Globes.

2023: Gotham Awards Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The yellow hue of Domingo’s pants certainly popped against his black Ralph Lauren suit jacket.

2023: The Color Purple Premiere FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Burgundy is the color du jour of the fashion world right now, but Domingo’s Louis Vuitton outfit was ahead of the curve in 2023.

2023: Golden Globe Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Domingo made a relatively simple Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo special with all-over embroidery in silver.

2022: Creative Arts Emmy Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images You’ll never find Domingo wearing a boring suit. Look no further than this cropped Dolce & Gabbana outfit he wore to the 2022 Emmys.

2022: Euphoria Premiere Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the Euphoria premiere in 2022, Domingo went with a very baggy Zegna suit in sky blue.